और भी हैं शारदा सिटी: चार यार...खेत में झंडे लगाकर करते हैं धोखे का कारोबार

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2023 01:56 PM IST
जीडीए उपाध्यक्ष महेंद्र सिंह तवंर ने कहा कि जीडीए ने अवैध कॉलोनियों पर कार्रवाई की है। बाजार के भाव को समझते हुए इन अवैध प्लाटिंग वालों ने धोखे में रखकर जरूरतमंदों के गाढ़ी कमाई को फंसाया है। जरूरतमंद किसी भी प्लाटिंग में जाकर अपनी कमाई लगाने से पहले कुछ जरूरी बातों का जरूर रखना चाहिए।

land mafia four people do business of cheating by planting flags in field at Gorakhpur
गोरखपुर से वाराणसी मार्ग की एक प्लाटिंग साइड पर झंडा लगाकर जमीन का घेराव किया गया। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।

गोरखपुर में शारदा सिटी के नाम पर 235 से ज्यादा लोगों के साथ ठगी के बाद जीडीए ने अवैध प्लाटिंग करने वालों पर नकेल कसनी शुरू कर दी है। इसी अभियान में जीडीए अफसरों को अवैध प्लाटिंग के कई चौंकाने वाले पता लगे हैं। कुछ पर बुलडोजर चलाया जा चुका है और कई बाकी भी निशाने पर हैं।



छानबीन में सामने आया है कि अवैध प्लाटिंग के धंधे में दबंग, अपराधी और माफिया के साथ सरकारी सिस्टम के लोग भी हैं। मोटी कमाई के लालच में इसी गठजोड़ से बने चार यार मिलकर एक-दो प्लॉट के एग्रीमेंट करवाते हैं। साथ के खेतों में भी झंडे लगाकर बड़े प्रोजेक्ट का झांसा देते हैं।


लगता है कि कई एकड़ में प्लॉटिंग चल रही है। किसान विरोध न करें, इसके लिए मेढ़ पर झंडा लगाने के एवज में मोटी रकम भी थमा देते हैं। ठगी का खेल खेलकर ठगों के खिसकने के बाद में शिकार लोगों के आगे किसान भी अनजान बन जाते हैं।

प्लॉटिंग के नाम पर चल रहा ठगी का यह खेल शहर से लगे हर उस इलाके में चल रहा है, जहां जीडीए तेजी से विकास करवा रहा है। विकास में लग रहे सरकार के करोड़ों रुपयों का फायदा ऐसे धंधेबाज भी उठा रहे हैं। खेतों में झंडे लगाकर बड़ा गेट, दो-चार सड़कें और एक ऑफिस तैयार करने के बाद बड़ा प्रोजेक्ट शुरू करने का झांसा दिया जाता है। उसके लिए शहर के कुछ प्रॉपर्टी डीलर और दलालों को मोटे कमीशन का लालच देकर पार्टी लाने को कहा जाता है। उन्हीं डीलरों के भरोसे में किराए पर रहे लोग अपमा आशियाना बनाने का सपना देख लेते हैं।

तमाम लोग ऐसे भी होते हैं तो तेजी से फैल रहे शहर में जमीनों के बढ़ते दामों से मुनाफे के लालच में आ जाते हैं। इन धंधेबाजों का अंदाज ऐसा होता है कि आम लोग भांप नहीं पाते और जीवन भर की पूंजी उनके हवाले करके फर्जी रजिस्ट्री करवाकर ठगी के शिकार हो जाते हैं। जीडीए ने शहर से लगे ऐसे इलाकों में अभियान के तहते बुलडोजर चलाकर अवैध कब्जे ध्वस्त किए तो तमाम लोग अफसरों के पास पहुंचे। अफसर लोगों को जागरूक कर रहे हैं, फिर भी एक के बाद ठगी के मामले सामने आ रहे हैं।

ऐसे ही शुरू हुआ था शारदा सिटी का खेल भी

जांच में पता चला है कि शारदा सिटी का खेल भी ऐसा ही है। रातों रात मोटी रकम कमाने का सपना देखने वाले युवाओं की भरमार है। शारदा सिटी वाला अक्षय मिश्रा भी इसी तरह जमीनों के धंधे में घुसा और करोड़ों का खेल कर गया। शुरुआत में जेब में उतनी रकम तो थी नहीं, तो ठगी का जाल फैलाने की तरकीब लगाई।

नई बनी सड़क के किनारे छोटी से जमीन खरीदी और जुट गए। गांव में उस शख्स को साध लिया, जो बगल की खेत वाली जमीन का एग्रीमेंट करा सके। दोनों को ऊंचे दाम पर जमीन बिकवाने का लालच देकर फांस लिया। हो गई प्लाटिंग। साथ में थोड़े लालच में चौक- चौराहे पर यह अफवाह फैलाने वालों को तैनात कर दिया-इतने प्लॉट बिक गए। खरीदने वाले झांसे में आ गए और फंसते चले गए।

इधर शहर में विकास ने तेजी पकड़ी, उधर धंधेबाजों ने

आज से पांच से छह वर्ष पहले शहर में अचानक जमीनों की खरीद-बिक्री का अवैध धंधा फलने-फूलने लगा। एक सूत्र ने बताया कि वर्तमान में लगभग 90 प्रतिशत यह धंधा, धोखे पर ही हो रहा है। जैसे, शुरुआत में कुछ साझेदार मिलकर 30 से 40 लाख रुपये का इंतजाम करते हैं। गोरखपुर से वाराणसी वाले हाईवे की तरफ प्लाटिंग का काम करना है तो पास के गांव के बिचौलिए से संपर्क करते हैं।

प्लाटिंग की योजना और प्रति प्लाट पर कमीशन की बात सुनकर वह गांव के किसी चक( खेत का हिस्सा) को दिखाता है। सड़क वाले हिस्से पर 15 से 20 डिसमिल जमीन का बैनामा और खारिज दाखिल फर्म के नाम से रजिस्ट्री दफ्तर में हो जाता है। इस जमीन में कंपनी के दूसरे या परिवार के रिश्तेदारों के नाम से थोड़ी-थोड़ी जमीन बैनामा कर खारिज दाखिल करा ली जाती है। वहीं, बिचौलिया गांव के किसानों से संपर्क करवाता है।

किसान एक एकड़ खेत में प्रतिवर्ष खेती कर 60 से 70 हजार रुपये का मुनाफा कमाते हैं। ऐसे में धंधेबाज, किसान से खेत से अरिया (कोने का हिस्सा) में झंडा लगाने की बात तय करते हैं। इसके बदले उसे 20 से 30 हजार रुपये भी देते हैं। किसान भी अरिया पर झंडा लगाने के बदले मुनाफा लेने के लिए तैयार हो जाता है। इसी के बाद खेल शुरू होता है।

शानदार दफ्तर दिखाकर फांसते हैं लोगों को

खेत की अरिया में झंडा लगाने के बाद फर्म के नाम से बैनामा वाली और पीछे किसानों की जमीन को मिलाकर एक नक्शा तैयार करते हैं। शानदार दफ्तर में ग्राहकों के आने पर चाय-कॉफी के साथ एसी और लक्जरी माहौल के बीच उनका अभिवादन होता है। दफ्तर के कर्मचारी नक्शा दिखाते हैं। बैनामे वाली जमीन की रजिस्ट्री और बैनामें के साथ खारिज दाखिल का कागज दिखाते हैं। इसके बाद खेत में झंडी लगाकर जहां तक हिस्सा घेरा होते हैं, उसे अपनी जमीन बताकर इसे बेचने का प्रस्ताव रखने लगते हैं।

ग्राहकों को किस्तों में जमीन लेने का देते हैं लालच
एक एकड़ जमीन में तीन डिसमिल या 1308 वर्ग फुट के 25 प्लाॅट बनते हैं। मान लीजिए, एक प्लाॅट 10 लाख रुपये का बताया गया। इसमें खरीदार को किस्तों की बात बताते हुए उनसे तीन लाख रुपये एडवांस के तौर पर लेते हैं। ऐसे में अगर एक एकड़ प्लाट की बुकिंग हो गई तो 75 लाख रुपये सीधे एडवांस की बुकिंग के तौर पर आ गया। इसके बाद प्रतिमाह 10 हजार रुपये की किस्त बांध दी जाती है।

यूपी रेरा अध्यक्ष संजय भूसरेड्डी ने कहा कि सभी डेवलपर्स और रियल एस्टेट एजेंटों को रेरा (रियल एस्टेट रेग्युलेटरी अथॉरिटी) में रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना अनिवार्य है। परियोजना, लेआउट, सरकारी अनुमोदन, जमीन के विलेख की स्थिति, उप-ठेकेदार जैसी जानकारी प्राधिकरण में स्वीकृति के बाद ही किसी प्रोजेक्ट को बाजार में उतारना होता है। इसमें लापरवाही होती है तो रेरा अपने स्तर से कार्रवाई करने को स्वतंत्र रहता है।

जीडीए उपाध्यक्ष महेंद्र सिंह तवंर ने कहा कि जीडीए ने अवैध कॉलोनियों पर कार्रवाई की है। बाजार के भाव को समझते हुए इन अवैध प्लाटिंग वालों ने धोखे में रखकर जरूरतमंदों के गाढ़ी कमाई को फंसाया है। जरूरतमंद किसी भी प्लाटिंग में जाकर अपनी कमाई लगाने से पहले कुछ जरूरी बातों का जरूर रखना चाहिए।

जैसे, योजना प्राधिकरण से स्वीकृति है या नहीं। रियल इस्टेट वाली फर्म के नाम पर बैनामा और खारिज दाखिल में कितनी जमीन दर्ज है। संबंधित प्राधिकरण में जाकर सही जानकारी लें। अवैध प्लाटिंग और लोगों के पैसे फंसाने वाले पर नियमानुसार कार्रवाई जारी रहेगी।
