पामेला एंडरसन ने पांचवीं बार की शादी, अब अपने ही बॉडीगार्ड को बनाया हमसफर

Prachi Priyam
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: प्राची प्रियम
Updated Thu, 28 Jan 2021 01:19 PM IST
हॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस और मॉडल पामेला एंडरसन एक बार फिर शादी के बंधन में बंध चुकी हैं। इस बार उन्होंने अपने ही बॉडिगार्ड से शादी रचाई है। बता दें कि यह पामेला की पांचवीं शादी है।
