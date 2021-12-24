शहर चुनें

Boycott 83: सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड हो रहा 'बॉयकॉट 83', जानिए यूजर्स क्यों फिल्म न देखने की कर रहे हैं अपील

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: वर्तिका तोलानी Updated Fri, 24 Dec 2021 05:07 PM IST

सार

24 दिसंबर को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होने वाली रणवीर सिंह की नई फिल्म '83' को बॉयकॉट करने की मांग लगातार सोशल मीडिया पर उठ रही है। लोग इसे बहिष्कार करने का आह्वान कर रहे हैं। जानिए क्यों...
83 फिल्म
83 फिल्म - फोटो : अमर उजाला मुंबई
विस्तार

अभिनेता रणवीर सिंह और अभिनेत्री दीपिका पादुकोण की फिल्म ‘83’ आज सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो गई है। हालांकि रिलीज के बाद से ही सोशल मीडिया पर बॉयकॉट ‘83’ ट्रेंड कर रहा है। फिल्म को बॉयकॉट करने की मांग कई कारणों की वजह से उठ रही है। 

कुछ दीपिका पादुकोण के जेएनयू के छात्रों के समर्थन में पहुंचने ने नाराज होने की वजह से उनकी फिल्म को बॉयकॉट करने की मांग कर रहे हैं। बता दें कि यह पहली बार नहीं है जब दीपिका पादुकोण की फिल्म को न देखना का आह्वान किया जा रहा है। इससे पहले भी मेघना गुलजार द्वारा निर्देशित फिल्म ‘छपाक’ को भी सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों के गुस्से का सामना करना पड़ा था।

वहीं कुछ दिवंगत अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के प्रशंसक इस फिल्म के साथ-साथ पूरे बॉलीवुड काे बॉयकॉट करने की बात कर रहे हैं। एसएसआर के प्रशंसकों का कहना है कि रणवीर ने कथित तौर पर एक एड में सुशांत का मजाक उड़ाया था। इसलिए उनकी किसी भी फिल्म को ब्लॉकबस्टर साबित नहीं होने देंगे।

