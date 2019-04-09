शहर चुनें

EXCLUSIVE: फिल्म शूटिंग खत्म कर मुंबई लौटे आयुष्मान, जल्द होने वाला है ये बड़ा ऐलान

मुंबई डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 09 Apr 2019 06:52 PM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana
फोटो : file photo
लेखक-निर्देशक अनुभव सिन्हा की अगली फिल्म आर्टिकल 15 की शूटिंग कर पिछले साल हिट फिल्मों के दो कीर्तिमान बनाने वाले स्टार आयुष्मान खुराना मुंबई लौट आए हैं। आयुष्मान के मुताबिक आर्टिकल 15 हिंदी सिनेमा की चंद ऐसी फिल्मों में अपना नाम लिखाने जा रही है, जिन पर वक्त का कोई असर नहीं होता। यहां मुंबई में आयुष्मान जल्द ही अपना एक नया प्रोजेक्ट लॉन्च करने जा रहे हैं, जिसके लिए उन्होंने सोशल नेटवर्किग साइट फेसबुक से खास करार किया है।
अनुभव सिन्हा आर्टिकल 15 आयुष्मान खुराना अंधाधुन
Ayushmann Khurrana
फोटो : file photo
