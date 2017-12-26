बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
वैदिक यज्ञ से वैश्विक प्रकृति फिल्म महोत्सव की हुई शुरुआत
वैश्विक प्रकृति फिल्म महोत्सव का उद्घाटन 25 दिसंबर को वैदिक यज्ञ से हुआ। विश्व मित्र परिवार की ओर से 6 दिनों वैश्विक प्रकृति फिल्म महोत्सव का आयोजन किया गया। इस खास महोत्सव में कई सेमिनार का आयोजन भी किया गया।
उद्घाटन सत्र में मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में संघ प्रचारक श्री इंद्रेश जी मौजूद रहे। उन्होंने इस वैश्विक प्रकृति फिल्म महोत्सव की सफलता के लिए शुभकामनाएं दी। कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत विशिष्ट अतिथिगण विधिवत दीप प्रज्ज्वलित कर किया।
इस खास महोत्सव की शुरुआत में पूर्व आईएफएस सीएम भंडारी ने योग की महत्ता पर खास जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि यह शरीर प्रकृति की है। प्रकृति इसकी मां है। प्रकृति को हम सभारेंगे तो वह हमें खुद संभारेंगा।
शरीर को स्वस्थ रखने के लिए प्रकृति का साथ जरूरी है। भंडारी ने प्रकृति और योग की महत्ता को बताते हुए कहा कि अगर आज हम प्रकृति के साथ हो जाए तो 80 फीसदी रोग अपने आप दूर हो जाएगा।
