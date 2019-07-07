शहर चुनें

एयरपोर्ट पर महिला यात्री के बैग से मिले पांच कारतूस

Noida Bureau Updated Sun, 07 Jul 2019 01:24 AM IST
एयरपोर्ट पर महिला यात्री के बैग से मिले पांच कारतूस
नई दिल्ली। इंदिरा गांधी एयरपोर्ट पर तैनात सीआईएसएफ कर्मियों ने एक महिला यात्री के बैग से पांच कारतूस बरामद किए। महिला कारतूस से संबंधित कागजात पेश नहीं कर पाई। सीआईएसएफ कर्मियों ने महिला यात्री को एयरपोर्ट पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। सीआईएसएफ अधिकारियों के मुताबिक शुक्रवार शाम चार बजे एक महिला यात्री इंदिरा गांधी एयरपोर्ट के टर्मिनल तीन पर पहुंची। उसके सामान की जांच के दौरान सीआईएसएफ अधिकारियों को बैग में कारतूस जैसी वस्तु दिखी। सीआईएसएफ कर्मियों ने महिला के हैंड बैग की तलाशी ली। जिसमें से पांच कारतूस मिले। पूछताछ में महिला की पहचान त्रिशा मंडल के रूप में हुई।

crime
