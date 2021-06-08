बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   Witness Protection Committee orders to provide protection to Sagar rana case witnesses

सागर हत्याकांड: सुशील कुमार की प्रोटीन युक्त भोजन की मांग वाली याचिका पर फैसला सुरक्षित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्राची प्रियम Updated Tue, 08 Jun 2021 12:32 PM IST
विज्ञापन
सुशील कुमार
सुशील कुमार
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
सागर राणा की हत्या के मामले में मंडोली जेल में बंद पहलवान सुशील कुमार द्वारा अतिरिक्त भोजन और प्रोटीन युक्त खाना उपलब्ध कराए जाने की मांग वाली याचिका पर अदालत ने फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया है। बुधवार को अदालत अपना फैसला सुनाएगी।
विज्ञापन




गवाहों को सुरक्षा देने का आदेश
दिल्ली की रोहिणी कोर्ट के जिला जज की अध्यक्षता में बनी गवाह संरक्षण समिति, जिसमें संबंधित डीसीपी व अन्य भी शामिल हैं, उन्होंने पहलवान सागर राणा की हत्या के मामले में गवाहों को सुरक्षा प्रदान करने का आदेश दिया है।
 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states delhi
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

बड़ी खबर: यूपी के सभी जिले कोरोना कर्फ्यू से मुक्त पर शाम सात बजे से सुबह सात बजे तक लागू रहेंगी बंदिशें

8 जून 2021

शिल्पा शेट्टी जन्मदिन
Bollywood

लाइफस्टाइल: दुबई के पॉश इलाके में बंगले से करोड़ों के रेस्टोरेंट तक, इन लग्जरी चीजों की मालकिन हैं शिल्पा शेट्टी

8 जून 2021

पारस अस्पताल आगरा
Agra

आगरा के पारस अस्पताल का मामला: क्या है 22 मरीजों के दम घुटने का सच, यहां पढ़ें पूरी दास्तान

8 जून 2021

डिंपल कपाड़िया, सनी देओल, राजेश खन्ना
Bollywood

जन्मदिन: 90s में सनी देओल संग उड़ी थीं डिंपल कपाड़िया के अफेयर की खबरें, चार साल पहले लंदन से वायरल हुआ था वीडियो

8 जून 2021

वुहान इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ वायरोलॉजी
World

अमेरिका: वुहान लैब से ही लीक हुआ था कोरोना वायरस! अमेरिकी रिपोर्ट ने दावे पर लगाई मुहर

8 जून 2021

IBPS
Government Jobs

बड़ी भर्ती: 43 ग्रामीण बैंकों के 10293 पदों पर शुरू हुई आवेदन की प्रक्रिया, फौरन करें अप्लाई

8 जून 2021

माही विज और उनका भाई
Bollywood

दुखद: माही विज के भाई का कोरोना संक्रमण से निधन, सोनू सूद ने पहुंचाई थी मदद

8 जून 2021

अखिलेश के घर पहुंची पुलिस, रोती-बिलखती मां और अखिलेश(फाइल फोटो)
Shahjahanpur

सामूहिक आत्महत्या मामला: मकान खाली करने की धमकी से तनाव में थे अखिलेश, एक दिन पहले दो लोग दे गए थे धमकी

8 जून 2021

आयुष्मान खुराना, यामी गौतम, कंगना रणौत
Bollywood

कमेंट: यामी की पोस्ट पर आयुष्मान खुराना को कंगना रणौत ने दिया ज्ञान, यूजर्स ने बताया- परजीवी

8 जून 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

कोरोना का सच: लंबे इलाज और करोड़ों की दवाओं की खपत के बाद खुलासा, संतुलित आहार-सकारात्मकता है इलाज

8 जून 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited