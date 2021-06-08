सागर हत्याकांड: सुशील कुमार की प्रोटीन युक्त भोजन की मांग वाली याचिका पर फैसला सुरक्षित

A Delhi court reserves order on wrestler Sushil Kumar's petition seeking high protein food & supplementary diet. Court to pass an order tomorrow
The court on June 2 sent him on 9 days judicial custody in connection with the killing of 23-yr-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2021
Delhi | A Witness Protection Committee headed by Rohini Court District Judge, concerned DCP and others, has ordered for providing protection to the witnesses in 23-year-old Sagar Rana's murder case at Chhatrasal Stadium— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2021
