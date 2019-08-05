शहर चुनें

उमस से हाल-बेहाल, अगले सप्ताह हल्की बारिश के आसार

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 05 Aug 2019 01:39 AM IST
उमस से हाल-बेहाल, अगले सप्ताह हल्की बारिश के आसार
नई दिल्ली। राजधानी में बारिश का इंतजार कर रहे लोग रविवार को उमस के कारण बेहाल रहेग। कुछ इलाकों में हल्की बूंदाबांदी भी हुई, लेकिन गर्मी और उमस ने लोगों को राहत की सांस नहीं लेनी दी। अगले सप्ताह भी दिल्ली में हल्की बारिश के ही आसार हैं। लिहाजा, लोगों को उमस बेहाल करेगी। मंगलवार को दिल्ली में मानसून का औरेंज अलर्ट जारी रहेगा।
मौसम विभाग के अनुसार, रविवार को दिल्ली का अधिकतम तापमान 35.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया, न्यूनतम तापमान 27.2 डिग्री रहा। सोमवार लेकर शनिवार तक दिल्ली में अधिकतम तापमान 34 से 32 डिग्री सेल्सियस के बीच रहने की संभावना है। इस बीच उमस का स्तर 89 फीसदी रिकॉर्ड किया गया। सोमवार को गरज के साथ हल्की बारिश हो सकती है। मंगलवार को दिल्ली में औरेंज अलर्ट जारी रहेगा और इस दौरान गरज के साथ हल्की से मध्यम बारिश हो सकती है।
मौसम विभाग का कहना है कि बुधवार और बृहस्पतिवार को बादल छाए रहेंगे और गरज के साथ हल्की बारिश होने के आसार हैं। शुक्रवार और शनिवार को दिल्ली में गरज के साथ हल्की बारिश होने की संभावना है।
