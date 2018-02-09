अपना शहर चुनें

बिना किसी को बताए ही ड्यूटी पर नहीं आ रहे रेलवे के 13 हजार कर्मचारी 

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली  Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 09:55 PM IST
Unauthorized absence of 13,000 railway workers
भारतीय रेलवे
रेलवे के कामकाज पर यूं ही सवाल नहीं उठते है। कई मायने में रेलवे प्रशासन व कर्मचारी भी इसके लिए जिम्मेदार है। पिछले कई साल से रेलवे में कामकाज करने वाले 13 हजार कर्मचारी ड्यूटी पर नहीं आ रहे हैं। इनकी लगातार अनुपस्थिति दर्ज की जा रही है, लेकिन इसका खुलासा अब हुआ है। रेल मंत्रालय ने इन पर कड़ी कार्यवाई करने के निर्देश जारी किए हैं। 

केंद्रीय रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल के निर्देश पर रेल कर्मचारियों के काम-काज को लेकर एक ड्राइव का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें बेहतर काम करने वालों की पहचान तो की ही गई, लेकिन यह भी पाया गया कि कुल 13 लाख कर्मचारियों में 13 हजार ऐसे लोगों की पहचान हुई जो पिछले कई महीनों व साल से अनधिकृत रूप से बिना किसी सूचना के अनुपस्थित हैं। रेल मंत्री ने सभी रेलवे जोन व मंडल को अनुपस्थित रहने वाले कर्मचारियों पर एक्शन लेने के आदेश दिए हैं। कहा है कि अनधिकृत रूप से अनुपस्थित रहने वाले कर्मचारियों पर एक्शन लिया जाए।
railway indian railway piyush goyal

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

