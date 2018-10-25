शहर चुनें

Two sisters found murdered, police started investigation

दिल्लीः पश्चिम विहार में दो बहनों की हत्या, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Thu, 25 Oct 2018 07:51 PM IST
पश्चिम विहार में दो बहनों की हत्या का एक सनसनीखेज मामला सामने आया है। इस वारदात की सूचना आसपास के लोगों को मिली इलाके में हड़कंप मच गया। 
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक जैसे ही पुलिस को इस घटना की सूचना मिली वह मौके पर पहुंच गई और जांच-पड़ताल शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस अपनी तफ्तीश में पहले-पहल सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाल रही है ताकि जांच में आगे बढ़ा जा सके। घटना की और जानकारी का इंतजार किया जा रहा है। 

murder sisters paschim vihar cctv हत्या पश्चिम विहार
benami property case lalu yadav daughter misa bharati and son in law farm house in delhi attached
Delhi NCR

लालू यादव को फिर झटका, बेनामी संपत्ति मामले में बेटी-दामाद का फार्म हाउस अटैच

लालू यादव और उनके परिवार की मुश्किलें कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रही हैं। अब लालू की बेटी और दामाद को बेनामी सौदे (निषेध) संशोधन कानून के तहत तगड़ा झटका लगा है।

25 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः स्कूल टॉयलेट के टैंक में मिला नरकंकाल, दहशत में लोग, स्कूल नहीं पहुंचे बच्चे

25 अक्टूबर 2018

खुले मैदान में जलाया जा रहा कूड़ा
Delhi

अब रात में कूड़ा जलाया तो लगेगा 5 लाख तक का जुर्माना

25 अक्टूबर 2018

विजय गोयल के घर फूल लेकर उन्हें मनाने पहुंचे गोपाल राय
Delhi

तैयारीः आम आदमी पार्टी ने तीन नए प्रकोष्ठ बनाए 

25 अक्टूबर 2018

demo
Delhi NCR

कारोबारी के कर्मचारी से 3 लाख की लूट, आरोपी फरार

25 अक्टूबर 2018

Drugs
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर पकड़ा गया 14 किलो ड्रग्स, सीआईएसएफ ने विदेशी नागरिक को किया गिरफ्तार

25 अक्टूबर 2018

भलस्वा लैंडफिल साइट
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में हवा हुई ‘‘बेहद खराब’’, भलस्वा लैंडफिल साइट में आग बुझाने का काम जारी

24 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

दाती महाराज की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, दुष्कर्म मामले की जांच करेगी सीबीआई

22 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः सीवर में गिरकर सफाई के दौरान युवक की मौत मामले में 3 तीन लोग गिरफ्तार

24 अक्टूबर 2018

hotel hyatt brawl: ashish pandey sent 14 days jail not applied for bail for brandishing gun
Delhi NCR

हयात होटल में बंदूक लहराने वाले 'पिस्टल' पांडेय को 14 दिन की जेल, नहीं डाली थी जमानत याचिका

22 अक्टूबर 2018

