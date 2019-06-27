शहर चुनें

ग्रेटर कैलाश में ईंट उतारने आए ट्रक ने दर्जनभर गाडिय़ों को मारी टक्कर

Updated Thu, 27 Jun 2019 09:16 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
ग्रेटर कैलाश में ट्रक ने दर्जनभर गाड़ियों को मारी टक्कर
नई दिल्ली। दक्षिण दिल्ली के ग्रेटर कैलाश इलाके में बुधवार तड़के निर्माणाधीन साइट पर ईंट उतारने आए ट्रक ने करीब दर्जन भर कारों को टक्कर मार दी। हादसे के बाद ट्रक एक कोठी की दीवार से टकराकर रुक गया। अचानक हुई तेज आवाज सुनकर लोगों की नींद खुल गई। आरोपी चालक तौसीन को पकड़कर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर ट्रक को जब्त लिया है। पुलिस आरोपी से पूछताछ कर मामले की छानबीन कर रही है।
जिला पुलिस उपायुक्त विजय कुमार के मुताबिक बुधवार सुबह करीब 5.37 बजे सीआर पार्क थाना पुलिस को सूचना मिली कि एक ट्रक ने कई कारों को टक्कर मार दी है। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। जांच के दौरान पता चला कि एम-ब्लॉक, ग्रेटर कैलाश पार्ट-2 में एक निर्माणाधीन इमारत में तड़के चालक तौसीन ईंट उतारने आया था। ईंट उतारने के दौरान ट्रक के एक साइट के डालो को नीचे किया हुआ था। उसी दौरान चालक ने ट्रक चला दिया। ट्रक के डालो से कोठियों के बाहर खड़ी करीब दर्जन भर गाड़ियां क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई।

crime
Arvind Kejriwal and Amit Shah
Delhi NCR

अमित शाह की रणनीति से भाजपा को हराएंगे अरविंद केजरीवाल

पिछले लोकसभा चुनाव में नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार ने बड़ी जीत हासिल की। इस जीत के लिए अमित शाह की उस रणनीति को भी श्रेय दिया जाता है, जिसमें उन्होंने केंद्र सरकार की योजनाओं का खूब बखान करवाया।

27 जून 2019

sucide
Delhi

वीडियो कॉल कर दोस्तों को दिखाया फांसी का फंदा, फिर लटक गया

27 जून 2019

crime in vasant vihar
Delhi

तफ्तीश को गुमराह करने के लिए कंडोम रख दिया था

27 जून 2019

sucide
Delhi

वीडियो कॉल कर दोस्तों को दिखाया फांसी का फंदा, फिर लटक गया

27 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः किराए के घर में दो पत्नियों के साथ रहता था युवक, एक साथ मिली दोनों की लाश

27 जून 2019

train root will be blocked
Delhi

गाजियाबाद-मुरादाबाद रेल रूट पर आज और कल रहेगा ट्रैफिक ब्लॉक

27 जून 2019

RFID Tag
Delhi

एक जुलाई से बगैर टैग वाणिज्यिक वाहन दिल्ली में नहीं कर सकेंगे प्रवेश

27 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

नाली में पड़ी रोड़ी हटाने को कहा तो इंस्पेक्टर को जड़ा थप्पड़, कान का पर्दा फटा

27 जून 2019

education
Delhi

अंबेडकर विवि में ईडब्ल्यूएस के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन दोबारा ओपन

27 जून 2019

वीडियो फुटेज , एक आदमी पुलिस की गाड़ी पर टिक टोक विडियो वॉयरल हुआ।
Delhi

पुलिस की एसयूवी पर स्टंट करते युवक का वीडियो वायरल

27 जून 2019

