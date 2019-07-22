शहर चुनें

सफदरजंग अस्पताल में यूनानी की ओपीडी सेवा शुरू

Updated Mon, 22 Jul 2019 12:57 AM IST
सफदरजंग अस्पताल में यूनानी की ओपीडी सेवा शुरू
नई दिल्ली। दिल्ली के सफदरजंग अस्पताल में अब यूनानी चिकित्सा का लाभ भी मरीजों को मिल सकेगा। अस्पताल में गेट 7 के पास 101 कमरा नंबर में सुबह 9 से दोपहर 12 बजे तक ओपीडी सेवा शुरू हो चुकी है। केंद्रीय आयुष मंत्रालय के अधीन केंद्रीय यूनानी चिकित्सा अनुसंधान परिषद (सीसीआरयूएम) महानिदेशक डॉ. आसिम अली खां के प्रयासों से सफदरजंग अस्पताल में यूनानी चिकित्सा की ओपीडी सेवा शुरू हो गई है। यूनानी चिकित्सा के लिए वरिष्ठ डॉ. सैयद अहमद खां को जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि ओपीडी में जनरल रोगों के अलावा जोड़ा के दर्द, चर्म रोग, आमाशय एवं यकृत रोग आदि असाधारण बीमारियों को इलाज किया जाएगा। बताया जा रहा है कि जल्द ही मंत्रालय की ओर से दिल्ली के और भी अस्पतालों में यूनानी चिकित्सा को बढ़ावा देते हुए ओपीडी शुरू की जा सकती है।

