Kisan Andolan update Farmers to protest before Parliament from July 22

किसान आंदोलन: 22 जुलाई से संसद के बाहर करेंगे विरोध प्रदर्शन, टिकैत बोले- आज तैयार होगी कार्यक्रम की रूपरेखा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्राची प्रियम Updated Wed, 14 Jul 2021 12:58 PM IST

सार

भारतीय किसान यूनियन के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता राकेश टिकैत ने कहा कि अब किसान 22 जुलाई से संसद के बाहर विरोध प्रदर्शन करेंगे। इसकी रूपरेखा आज तैयार कर ली जाएगी।
 
राकेश टिकैत
राकेश टिकैत - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

बीते सात महीनों से दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसानों के नेता राकेश टिकैत ने अब नया एलान किया है। भारतीय किसान यूनियन के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता राकेश टिकैत ने कहा कि अब किसान 22 जुलाई से संसद के बाहर विरोध प्रदर्शन करेंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि 200 लोग बस से जाएंगे और संसद के बाहर बैठेंगे। कार्यक्रम की पूरी रूपरेखा आज तैयार कर ली जाएगी।
city & states delhi
