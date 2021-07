शर्मनाक: डॉक्टर्स डे के मौके पर डॉक्टर से मारपीट, बदमाश बोले- तुम ही कोरोना फैलाते हो

Few doctors went to Bhagat Singh Verma's shop in Gautam Nagar & allegedly consumed alcohol with him. Arguments started b/w doctors & him. Allegedly both parties assaulted each other. 2 doctors &the shopkeeper & his son injured. Statements of both parties being recorded: DCP South

Delhi: 2 doctors allegedly attacked in Gautam Nagar y'day



One of them, Dr Satish says, "A paratha-seller started abusing, argument ensued & he slapped me. We got into a brawl & around 30 people came with iron rods. If Police says we had consumed alcohol, ask them for evidence." pic.twitter.com/mN6jAdi1hA