शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   ex jr. wrestler sent to jail for proving country made pistol to miner boy

नाबालिग को तमंचा बेचने वाला पहलवान जेल भेजा

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 04 Feb 2020 11:12 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
नाबालिग को तमंचा बेचने वाला पूर्व पहलवान जेल भेजा
विज्ञापन
नई दिल्ली। जामिया नगर इलाके में पैदल मार्च निकाल रहे लोगों पर फायरिंग करने वाले नाबालिग को तमंचा मुहैया कराने वाले पूर्व जूनियर राष्ट्रीय पहलवान अजीत को साकेत कोर्ट ने 14 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा है। दिल्ली पुलिस की अपराध शाखा ने 25 वर्षीय अजीत को मुख्य महानगर दंडाधिकारी गुरमोहिना कौर के समक्ष पेश किया। पुलिस ने अदालत को बताया कि जामिया नगर में फायरिंग करने वाले नाबालिग ने पूछताछ में अजीत से 10 हजार रुपये में तमंचा खरीदने की बात कही है। इस मामले में न्यू फ्रेंड्स कॉलोनी थाने में आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत रिपोर्ट दर्ज की गई थी। नाबालिग की चलाई गोली छात्र शादाब के हाथ में लगी थी।
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

नगरोटा आतंकी हमला
Jammu

बड़ा खुलासाः आतंकियों को पहुंचाने का धंधा कर रहे ट्रक चालक, कीमत 70 हजार से एक लाख रुपये तक

4 फरवरी 2020

Kia Carnival MPV Sunroof
Auto News

Kia Carnival MPV बुधवार को हो रही है लॉन्च, भारत में पहली बार मिलेगी डबल सनरूफ वाली लग्जरी कार

4 फरवरी 2020

Television

कपिल शर्मा का शो छोड़ना चाहते हैं कृष्णा अभिषेक, सबके सामने खुद बताई ये वजह

4 फरवरी 2020

The Kapil Sharma Show
द कपिल शर्मा शो में सैफ अली खान
द कपिल शर्मा शो में जवानी जानेमन की टीम
Krishna Abhishek
Television

कपिल शर्मा का शो छोड़ना चाहते हैं कृष्णा अभिषेक, सबके सामने खुद बताई ये वजह

4 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Health & Fitness

World Cancer Day 2020: कैंसर होने से पहले शरीर आपको देता है ये संकेत, लक्षणों को फौरन पहचानें

4 फरवरी 2020

भारत में कैंसर के मरीजों की संख्या 14 लाख से ज्यादा है।
protest cancer
कैंसर
cancer
Health & Fitness

World Cancer Day 2020: कैंसर होने से पहले शरीर आपको देता है ये संकेत, लक्षणों को फौरन पहचानें

4 फरवरी 2020

farrukhabad hostage case
Kanpur

फर्रूखाबाद: रूबी को पीट पीटकर मारने में 300 लोगों पर मुकदमा, शामिल थी 20 गांवों की भीड़

4 फरवरी 2020

Television

Bigg Boss 13: रश्मि देसाई से शादी करना चाहते हैं सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला, मीडिया के सामने खुद किया इशारा!

4 फरवरी 2020

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Bigg Boss 13
vaishnavi macdonald
Television

Bigg Boss 13: रश्मि देसाई से शादी करना चाहते हैं सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला, मीडिया के सामने खुद किया इशारा!

4 फरवरी 2020

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
crime
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान
Cricket News

U19 World Cup: यशस्वी का शतक, पाक को 10 विकेट से रौंदकर रिकॉर्ड सातवीं बार फाइनल में भारत

4 फरवरी 2020

यशस्वी जायसवाल
Cricket News

मुंबई में गोलगप्पे बेचने वाले भदोही के लाल ने वर्ल्ड कप में रचा इतिहास, पाक के खिलाफ ठोका शतक

4 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
डॉक्टर ली वेनलियांग
World

कोरोनावायरस : सबसे पहले चेतावनी देने वाले डॉक्टर को चीन में मिली 'मौत' की सजा

4 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lifestyle

आखिर यौन-संबंध जरूरी क्यों हैं?

4 फरवरी 2020

शनि ग्रह
Predictions

मकर में बैठें हैं शनि लेकिन संभलकर रहें ये राशि वाले, पैसे और नौकरी में बढ़ सकती है परेशानी

4 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
sidharth shukla
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ की दोस्त निकली शो में पहुंची पत्रकार, क्या मेकर्स दे रहे दर्शकों को धोखा?

4 फरवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case ram singh who commits suicide in tihar was main accused all about him
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: सबसे बड़े दरिंदे ने खुद को ऐसे दी थी सजा, आज भी उठते हैं मौत पर सवाल

4 फरवरी 2020

Shehnaz, Vishal and Mahira
Television

Bigg Boss 13: विशाल के बाद अब ये कंटेस्टेंट हो सकती हैं बेघर, देर रात निकाला जाएगा बाहर

4 फरवरी 2020

Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai
Television

Bigg Boss 13: ब्रेकअप की बात सुनते ही अरहान ने रश्मि को बताया झूठा, बोले- 'मेरी शादी के बारे में..'

4 फरवरी 2020

नगरोटा आतंकी हमला
Jammu

बड़ा खुलासाः आतंकियों को पहुंचाने का धंधा कर रहे ट्रक चालक, कीमत 70 हजार से एक लाख रुपये तक

4 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

अनुराग ठाकुर
Delhi NCR

अनुराग ठाकुर का बड़ा बयान-'भाजपा के सत्ता में आते ही शाहीन बाग से हटा दिए जाएंगे प्रदर्शनकारी'

केंद्रीय मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने शाहीन बाग से प्रदर्शनकारियों को हटाने को लेकर बड़ा बयान दिया है। अनुराग ने कहा कि आठ फरवरी के विधानसभा चुनावों के बाद भाजपा के सत्ता में आने पर शाहीन बाग से प्रदर्शनकारियों को हटाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो जाएगी।

4 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020: अरविंद केजरीवाल
National

सांप्रदायिक ध्रुवीकरण पर भारी पड़ रही बिजली-पानी की योजना, शाहीन बाग नहीं बना चुनावी मुद्दा!

4 फरवरी 2020

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi

केजरीवाल ने भाजपा को भेदने के लिए छोड़ा ये खास ब्रह्मास्त्र, शाहीन बाग पर पड़ेगा भारी!

4 फरवरी 2020

AAP Menifesto
Delhi

आप घोषणा पत्र में आज भी है अन्ना का लोकपाल, जिसे सीढ़ी बना सीएम की कुर्सी तक पहुंचे केजरीवाल!

4 फरवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शन
Delhi

अब आप शाहीन बाग जाएंगे तो दिखाना होगा पहचान पत्र, वालेंटियर्स को सता रहा है ये डर!

3 फरवरी 2020

केंद्रीय वन, पर्यावरण, सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्री प्रकाश जावडेकर
Delhi

संसद का काम खत्म कर रात 12 बजे तक चुनाव प्रचार करेंगे भाजपा सांसद

4 फरवरी 2020

jamia violence case hearing in high court centre tells probe in important stage next date 29 april
Delhi NCR

केंद्र ने अदालत को बताया- जामिया हिंसा मामले की जांच अहम चरण में, 29 अप्रैल को अगली सुनवाई

4 फरवरी 2020

शैल जगदेव ने जीता खिताब
Delhi

आरके अकादमी ने किया ब्यूटी पेजेंट 2020 का आयोजन, शैली जगदेव ने जीता खिताब

4 फरवरी 2020

BJP MP Parvesh Verma
Delhi

आखिर इतना खिला-खिला सा क्यों है भाजपा सांसद प्रवेश वर्मा का चेहरा, क्या बढ़ गए हैं नंबर!

3 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020ः कांग्रेस ने जारी किया मेनिफेस्टो
Delhi

अचानक आम आदमी पार्टी और भाजपा दोनों के लिए क्यों अहम हो गई है कांग्रेस, वजह कर देगी हैरान!

3 फरवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

5 फरवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

यहां देखिए क्या कहता है 5 फरवरी का आपका राशिफल इतना ही नहीं अब हर रोज दिन के हिसाब से जानिए अपना राशिफल।

4 फरवरी 2020

कोरोना वायरस 2:55

भारत ने दिया कोरोनावायरस का आयुर्वेदिक इलाज

4 फरवरी 2020

राहुल गांधी 1:15

बेरोजगारी पर बोले राहुल गांधी, वित्तमंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण पर साधा निशाना

4 फरवरी 2020

ट्रैफिक नियम 2:23

ट्रैफिक रेड लाइट पर बजाया बेवजह हॉर्न तो करना पड़ेगा लंबा इंतजार, मुंबई पुलिस ने लगाई ये खास मशीन

4 फरवरी 2020

अनुराग ठाकुर 1:25

भाजपा सांसद अनुराग ठाकुर का आरोप, शाहीन बाग को सीएम केजरीवाल और सिसोदिया का समर्थन

4 फरवरी 2020

Related

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट
Delhi

दिल्ली न्यायिक सेवा संघ ने नई पेंशन योजना को दी चुनौती, हाईकोर्ट ने सरकार से मांगा जवाब

4 फरवरी 2020

होटल से कूदते लोग(फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

होटल अर्पित पैलेस अग्रिकांड: हाईकोर्ट में दमकल विभाग बोला- जानकारी ना होने से गई थी 17 लोगों की जान

4 फरवरी 2020

BJP MP Pravesh Verma
Delhi

Delhi Elections 2020: यहां दांव पर है केजरीवाल को आतंकी बताने वाले सांसद प्रवेश वर्मा की साख

3 फरवरी 2020

BJP Chai Par Charcha
Delhi

Delhi Elections: भाजपा गुपचुप कर रही है चाय पर चर्चा, इन खास लोगों को भेज रही है बुलावा!

3 फरवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग में रोड जाम के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करते हिंदू सेना कार्यकर्ता व सरिता विहार के आसपास रहने वा
Delhi

शाहीन बाग रोड खाली कराने पहुंचे हिंदू सेना के कार्यकर्ता, नारेबाजी

3 फरवरी 2020

Dr. Munish Raizada
Delhi

अमेरिका में रहने वाले इस शख्स की केजरीवाल ने खुद की थी तारीफ, अब उसी ने खोला मोर्चा

1 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited