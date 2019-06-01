शहर चुनें

डीयू में ऑनलाइन आवेदन का आंकड़ा 1.43 लाख पहुंचा

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 01 Jun 2019 10:33 PM IST
नई दिल्ली। दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय में शैक्षणिक सत्र 2019-20 में दाखिले के लिए 30 मई रात आठ बजे से शुरू हुई आवेदन प्रक्रिया के तहत ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण का आंकड़ा दो दिनों में ही लगभग डेढ़ लाख पहुंच गया है। शनिवार रात आठ बजे तक 1.43 लाख विद्यार्थियों ने पंजीकरण कराया है। इसके साथ ही 64 हजार से अधिक छात्रों ने आवेदन शुल्क चुकाकर फॉर्म को पूरा कर जमा कर दिया है। इस तरह से एक-एक सीट पर छात्रों की दावेदारी बढ़ गई है। डीयू की ऑनलाइन आवेदन की रेस में अब तक कराए गए पंजीकरण में अनारक्षित श्रेणी के 41,647 पंजीकरण व ओबीसी नॉन क्रीमी लेयर के 10, 647 पंजीकरण हुए हैं। वहीं एससी श्रेणी के तहत 9,388, एसटी श्रेणी के तहत 2020 और ईडब्लयूएस श्रेणी में 1133 विद्यार्थियों ने अपना पंजीकरण करा दिया है। जबकि अब तक कुल 64,773 आवेदन शुल्क का भुगतान कर फॉर्म जमा करा चुके हैं।

education
