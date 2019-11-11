शहर चुनें

गाना नहीं बजाने पर डीजे वाले को मारा चाकू

Noida Bureau Updated Mon, 11 Nov 2019 01:36 AM IST
नई दिल्ली। राजा गार्डन इलाके में गाना बजाने से इंकार करने पर एक नाबालिग ने डीजे वाले युवक पर चाकू से हमला कर उसे घायल कर दिया। घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद आरोपी वहां से भागने लगा, लेकिन आसपास मौजूद लोगों ने उसे पकड़कर पीटा और पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। घायल युवक को पास के अस्पताल मेें भर्ती कराया गया है। पीड़ित के बयान पर पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर आरोपी को पकड़ लिया है।
पुलिस के अनुसार सपरिवार मंगोलपुरी में रहने वाला विनय (26) डीजे का काम करता है। शनिवार रात मंगोलपुरी बी ब्लॉक में एक कार्यक्रम में विनय का डीजे लगा था। सागर नाम का युवक डीजे का संचालन कर रहा था। देररात एक 17 साल के नाबालिग ने सागर से गाना बजाने के लिए कहा। लेकिन सागर ने रात दस बजे के बाद गाना बजाने से इंकार कर दिया। इस बात पर उनके बीच कहासुनी हो गई और नाबालिग ने सागर पर चाकू से हमला कर उसे घायल कर दिया।
