कोविड पॉजिटिव मरीजों के लिए अलग से लंगर सेवा की शुरुआत

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhan Committee has started a separate 'langar sewa' for COVID-19 positive patients across the national capital.
Food is being home-delivered to the patients. pic.twitter.com/XAb716vjHT— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
