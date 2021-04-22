बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
TRY NOW

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhan Committee has started a separate 'langar sewa' for COVID-19 positive patients

कोविड पॉजिटिव मरीजों के लिए अलग से लंगर सेवा की शुरुआत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली  Published by: दुष्यंत शर्मा Updated Thu, 22 Apr 2021 06:56 AM IST
विज्ञापन
लंगर में बनता खाना...
लंगर में बनता खाना... - फोटो : ANI
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली सिख गुरुद्नारा प्रबंधक कमेटी ने कोरोना के संक्रमित मरीजों के लिए अलग से लंगर सेवा की शुरुआत की है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक यह सेवा दिल्ली में शुरू की गई है और भोजन की होम डिलिवरी की जाती है।  
विज्ञापन

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states delhi corona update
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मिनी हिंदुस्तान
Bizarre News

मिनी हिंदुस्तान: दुनिया का वो अनोखा देश, जहां 37 फीसदी लोग हैं भारतीय

22 अप्रैल 2021

कोरोना वायरस से लड़ाई
India News

#LadengeCoronaSe: देश में कोरोना संक्रमण को मात देकर ठीक होने वाले भी बढ़ रहे हैं, पढ़िए पूरी रिपोर्ट

22 अप्रैल 2021

मुकेश अग्रवाल, रेखा
Bollywood

दिल्ली का वो बिजनेसमैन जिसने रेखा से रचाई थी शादी, फिर उनके दुपट्टे का फंदा बनाकर दे दी थी जान

22 अप्रैल 2021

संजीव कुमार
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड का ऐसा सुपरस्टार जिसकी दो ख्वाहिशें मरते दम तक रही अधूरी, इनके नाम पर जारी हुआ था डाक टिकट

22 अप्रैल 2021

अमिताभ बच्चन, धर्मेंद्र
Bollywood

तो अमिताभ बच्चन नहीं बल्कि धर्मेंद्र बनते एंग्री यंग मैन, बताया कैसे हाथ से निकली दो सुपरहिट फिल्में

21 अप्रैल 2021

अस्पताल में भर्ती कोरोना मरीज
Delhi

आखिरी वक्त का इंतजार: टैंकर देख डॉक्टरों की आंखों में आए आंसू, दोनों हाथ जोड़कर बोले- हे भगवान, नरक देखने से बचा लिया

21 अप्रैल 2021

देहरादून के बाजारों में भीड़ और फिर सन्नाटा
Dehradun

देहरादून में कोरोना: दो बजे से कर्फ्यू की घोषणा के बाद बाजारों में उमड़ी भीड़, ढाई बजते ही पसरा सन्नाटा, तस्वीरें...

21 अप्रैल 2021

बुरी आदतों के शिकार पति को पत्नी ने छोड़ा।
Panipat

रिश्तों में दरार : गुटखा और बीयर का शौकीन था पति, पत्नी के एक मैसेज ने उड़ा दिए होश  

21 अप्रैल 2021

नारायणा अस्पताल
Kanpur

कानपुर: कोरोना संक्रमित जिला जज इलाज को भटके, सीएमओ भी खोजते रहे डॉक्टर, अस्पताल पर एफआईआर

21 अप्रैल 2021

Hero Motocorp
Auto News

कोरोना से जंग: हीरो मोटोकॉर्प ने देशभर में अपने सभी कारखानों में कामकाज किया बंद

21 अप्रैल 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X