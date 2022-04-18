दिल्ली में बढ़ी कोरोना की रफ्तार: बीते 24 घंटे में 501 नए मामले आए सामने, कोई मौत नहीं, संक्रमण दर हुई 7.72 फीसदी

Delhi reports 501 fresh #COVID19 cases, 290 recoveries, and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.
Active cases 1729
Positivity rate 7.72% pic.twitter.com/ux27CrvwIR— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2022
