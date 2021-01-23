Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi news: Farmers caught suspected person on singhu border

सिंघु बॉर्डर पर किसानों ने संदिग्ध व्यक्ति को पकड़ा, किया पुलिस के हवाले

न्यूजडेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 23 Jan 2021 12:47 AM IST
संदिग्ध पुलिस के हवाले...
संदिग्ध पुलिस के हवाले... - फोटो : ANI

सिंघु बॉर्डर पर किसानों ने एक संदिग्ध व्यक्ति को पकड़ा है। किसानों का दावा है कि उसने आंदोलन को बाधित करने की साजिश रची है। इसके बाद उसे पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया गया। 
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार जिस शख्स ने 26 जनवरी को ट्रैक्टर मार्च के दौरान चार किसान नेताओं की हत्या करने की साजिश का कथित रूप से खुलासा किया है उसे पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया गया है। 

delhi kisan andolan

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

