दिल्लीः इंजीनियर्स भवन में लगी आग, छत पर फंसे सुरक्षाकर्मी को दमकलकर्मियों ने बचाया

Updated Fri, 22 Jan 2021 09:45 AM IST
आईटीओ स्थित एक बिल्डिंग में लगी भीषण आग
आईटीओ स्थित एक बिल्डिंग में लगी भीषण आग - फोटो : एएनआई

दिल्ली के आईटीओ की एक इमारत में भीषण आग लगने से शुक्रवार सुबह अफरा-तफरी मच गई। इसकी सूचना दमकल विभाग को दी गई जिसके बाद अब तक तीन दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंच कर राहत व बचाव कार्य में जुटी हैं।
जानकारी के अनुसार जिस इमारत में आग लगी थी वह इंजीनियर्स भवन है। वहां की छत पर एक सुरक्षाकर्मी फंस गया था हालांकि दमकल विभाग के जवानों ने उसे सुरक्षित बचा लिया। आग बुझाने का काम अब भी जारी है।


आग सुबह कितने बजे किन कारणों से लगी अभी इसकी जानकारी नहीं हो सकी है। वहीं इससे कितनी क्षति हुई है इसका विवरण भी अभी नहीं मिल सका है।



 

