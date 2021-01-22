दिल्लीः इंजीनियर्स भवन में लगी आग, छत पर फंसे सुरक्षाकर्मी को दमकलकर्मियों ने बचाया

Delhi: Fire breaks out in a building in ITO area, at least 3 fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/WwPtP0W7Nl
— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2021
Delhi: A security guard, who was stuck on the terrace of Engineers Bhawan in ITO, where a fire broke out this morning, was rescued by fire dept officials. Fire fighting operations underway. Three fire tenders present at the spot. https://t.co/BRjiZf6Dk0 pic.twitter.com/JrgvgbOhvn— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2021
