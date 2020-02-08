केजरीवाल के सबसे करीब थे ये तीन शख्स, आज एक के हाथ में 'जहरीले बाण' तो दो के पास शाहीन बाग

"The two-month-old movement for equal citizenship is an unusual moment in the history of the Indian republic. (It must be) a movement for a renewal of the idea of India, a true Bharat Jodo Andolan."

I have 6 ideas for the second phase of this movement:https://t.co/JklWTI8ytc

— Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) February 8, 2020