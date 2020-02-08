शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   delhi election 2020: Kumar Vishvas, Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan was close to arvind kejriwal

केजरीवाल के सबसे करीब थे ये तीन शख्स, आज एक के हाथ में 'जहरीले बाण' तो दो के पास शाहीन बाग

डिजिटल ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 08 Feb 2020 02:22 PM IST
विज्ञापन
Kumar Vishvas with Arvind Kejriwal
Kumar Vishvas with Arvind Kejriwal - फोटो : Social Media
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में मतदान के दिन तकरीबन सभी पार्टियों के नेता ट्विटर पर सक्रिय हैं। चुनाव आयोग के दिशा-निर्देशों का उल्लंघन न हो, इसे ध्यान में रखकर वे इशारों- इशारों में अपनी बात कह रहे हैं। हालांकि उनकी बात का मतलब निकालना इतना मुश्किल भी नहीं है।
विज्ञापन
प्रशांत भूषण, योगेंद्र यादव और कुमार विश्वास। ये तीनों ही अन्ना आंदोलन के समय से ही केजरीवाल के साथ रहे थे। 2015 में जब अरविंद मुख्यमंत्री बने तो उसके बाद प्रशांत और योगेंद्र को पार्टी से बाहर कर दिया गया। कुमार विश्वास ने 2018 में राज्यसभा सदस्यता को लेकर हुए विवाद के बाद पार्टी छोड़ दी।

शनिवार को दिल्ली में जब मतदान चल रहा था, तो प्रशांत भूषण और योगेंद्र यादव ने दिल्ली चुनाव को लेकर कोई सीधी टिप्पणी नहीं की, लेकिन उन्होंने शाहीन बाग को लेकर भाजपा पर हमला जारी रखा। दूसरी ओर कुमार विश्वास ने अपने एक ट्वीट के जरिए बहुत कुछ दिया। उन्होंने केजरीवाल पर जहरीले बाण छोड़े।
 

वोटिंग के दौरान आम आदमी पार्टी के पूर्व नेता एवं केजरीवाल के विशेष सहयोगी रहे कुमार विश्वास ने अपने ट्वीट में आम आदमी पार्टी और उसके नेताओं पर तंज कसा। उनका यह ट्वीट बहुत कुछ कह रहा था। ऐसा लगा कि वे अप्रत्यक्ष तौर पर केजरीवाल सरकार के खिलाफ वोट करने की अपील कर रहे हैं।
 

कुमार ने लिखा, यह कलंक धोने का वक्त है। पिछले पांच साल के कलंक धोने का समय है दिल्लीवालों। वोट की चोट से समाज, देश, आशाओं, सेना, मित्रता व भरोसे की हत्या करने वाले राजनीतिक एड्स आत्ममुग्ध बौनों के निकृष्ट मंसूबे ध्वस्त करने का समय है। निकलो घरों से, बताओ कि बना सकते हो तो अंहकारी शिशुपालों को मिटा भी सकते हो।
 

बता दें कि चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान भी कुमार विश्चास ने इसी तरह के कई जहरीले बाण केजरीवाल और उनकी पार्टी पर छोड़े थे। दूसरी ओर प्रशांत भूषण एवं योगेंद्र यादव ने दिल्ली चुनाव को लेकर सीधी कोई टिका टिप्पणी नहीं की। प्रशांत भूषण ने अपने ट्वीट से भाजपा पर हमला बोला। उन्होंने लिखा, शाहीन बाग को लेकर गोली मारो जैसे बयान देने वालों को सबक सिखाने का दिन है।

घृणा की राजनीति करने वालों को दिल्ली चुनाव में जवाब दिया जाना चाहिए। योगेंद्र यादव भी शाहीन बाग के विरोध प्रदर्शन और सीएए को लेकर ट्वीट करते रहे।
 
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

मां प्रियंका और पिता रॉबर्ट के साथ रेहान वाड्रा
Delhi NCR

प्रियंका गांधी के बेटे रेहान ने पहली बार डाला वोट, बताया किस मुद्दे पर किया मतदान

8 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 लाइव वोटिंग अपडेट
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली चुनाव Live: सियासी वार-पलटवार के बीच मतदान जारी, दो बजे तक 28 फीसदी वोटिंग

8 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020
Delhi NCR

अकेले ही चुनाव मैदान में 'हाथी', कहीं बिगाड़ न दे 'झाड़ू' और 'कमल' का खेल

8 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम
India News

दिल्ली चुनाव: अमर उजाला पर सुबह 8 बजे से मिलेंगे सबसे तेज और सटीक परिणाम

8 फरवरी 2020

मनोज तिवारी
India News

दिल्ली चुनाव 2020: मनीष सिसोदिया ने डाला वोट, मनोज तिवारी बोले भाजपा को मिलेंगी 50 से ज्यादा सीटें

8 फरवरी 2020

स्मृति ईरानी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

दिल्ली चुनाव: स्मृति ईरानी ने केजरीवाल को बताया महिला विरोधी, कहा- महिलाएं निर्णय लेने में सक्षम

8 फरवरी 2020

delhi election 2020 election delhi assembly election 2020 delhi election commission shaheen bagh kumar vishwas prashant bhushan yogendra yadav
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड लाइव स्कोर
Cricket News

IND vs NZ Live Score: भारत के 200 रन पूरे, जडेजा-सैनी ने जगाई जीत की उम्मीद

8 फरवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

किसी पेशेवर का कौशल टेस्ट लेने में कुछ भी गलत नहीं: सुप्रीम कोर्ट

8 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
शुभ मंगल ज्यादा सावधान का एक दृश्य
Bollywood

कॉलेज टाइम में इस अभिनेता ने चार लड़कों को किया था किस, अब आयुष्मान के साथ भी किया 'लिपलॉक'

8 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा जिले में पकड़े गए पांच नक्सली, तीन लड़कियां भी शामिल

8 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेशः अपने कार्यालय पर झूठा हमला कराने वाला एसडीएम अनिल सपाकाले गिरफ्तार

8 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
संसद भवन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पार्टी लाइन भूल एफडीआई जांच के लिए कमेटी बनाने वाले बिल के समर्थन में आए सांसद

8 फरवरी 2020

ईवीएम-वीवीपैट (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः शाहीन बाग बनाम मुफ्त सुविधाएं, दिल्ली वाले आज कर रहे हैं फैसला

8 फरवरी 2020

उइगर मुसलमान (फाइल फोटो)
World

अमेरिका ने की सभी देशों से अपील, चीन में मुस्लिमों से दुर्व्यवहार के खिलाफ उठाएं आवाज

8 फरवरी 2020

मशहूर क्रिकेट पत्रकार राजू भारतन
Cricket News

मशहूर क्रिकेट पत्रकार राजू भारतन का निधन, जानिए उनके योगदान को

8 फरवरी 2020

राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट के सदस्य
National

राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट के लिए शुरू हुई ओबीसी चेहरे की खोज, मंथन का दौर शुरू

8 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Nirbhaya Case: tihar authority moves patiala house court for fresh death warrant issuance
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केस: गुनाहगारों की फांसी की नई तारीख के लिए तिहाड़ पहुंचा कोर्ट

निर्भया के चार में से तीन दोषियों के सभी कानूनी विकल्प खत्म होने के बाद तिहाड़ प्रशासन गुरुवार को पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट पहुंचा। जेल प्रशासन ने दोषियों के लिए नया डेथ वारंट जारी करने का अनुरोध किया है।

6 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Shaheen Bagh: गुंजा कपूर बुर्का पहन पहुंची शाहीन बाग
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बागः गुंजा कपूर पर बुर्का पहनकर वीडियो बनाने का आरोप, पुलिस ने बाहर निकाला

5 फरवरी 2020

shaheen Bagh Shop
Delhi

शाहीन बाग: दुकानों के आधे खुले शटर के पीछे शुरू हुआ कारोबार, सीधी बिक्री अभी भी बंद

7 फरवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शन
Delhi

इधर दिल्ली का चुनाव प्रचार थमा, उधर शाहीन बाग को लेकर मची ऐसी हलचल!

6 फरवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शन
Delhi

अब आप शाहीन बाग जाएंगे तो दिखाना होगा पहचान पत्र, वालेंटियर्स को सता रहा है ये डर!

3 फरवरी 2020

Delhi Assembly election 2020: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi

केजरीवाल की पार्टी में बेहद खास है ये विंग, इससे विपक्षी दल भी खाते हैं खौफ!

6 फरवरी 2020

amit shah ka ulta chashma
Delhi

केजरीवाल ने लांच किया 'अमित शाह का उल्टा चश्मा', वोटिंग से पहले खेला ये दांव

6 फरवरी 2020

Smriti Z Irani
Delhi

स्मृति ईरानी बोली, बदबू से लोग जान जाते हैं कि पड़ोस वाली भाभी पानी भर रही हैं

6 फरवरी 2020

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi

केजरीवाल ने जनता के बीच उड़ाया 'रिंकिया के पापा' का मजाक, बोले- वे डांस बहुत अच्छा करते हैं

6 फरवरी 2020

घायल नारायण दत्त शर्मा
Delhi

बदरपुर के विधायक पर जानलेवा हमला, गाड़ी में तोड़फोड़

7 फरवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

किसी को पसंद आई ‘शिकारा’ तो किसी ने कहा- नहीं दिखाई पूरी सच्चाई

शिकारा फिल्म रिलीज हो गई। कुछ ने फिल्म को बेहद पसंद किया तो किसी ने कहा कि फिल्म में पूरी सच्चाई नहीं दिखाई गई है। फिल्म कश्मीरी पंडितों पर आधारित है।

8 फरवरी 2020

मलंग 1:27

दिशा पाटनी और आदित्य रॉय कपूर की मलंग को मिला दर्शकों का मिला-जुला रिस्पॉन्स

8 फरवरी 2020

concept pic 3:05

खतरे में भारतीयों के लाखों डेबिट और क्रेडिट कार्ड

8 फरवरी 2020

मनोज तिवारी 1:46

दिल्ली चुनाव 2020: मनीष सिसोदिया ने डाला वोट, मनोज तिवारी बोले भाजपा को मिलेंगी 50 से ज्यादा सीटें

8 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली चुनाव 1:39

दिल्ली चुनाव 2020: राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद और सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने डाला वोट

8 फरवरी 2020

Related

अनुराग ठाकुर
Delhi NCR

अनुराग ठाकुर का बड़ा बयान-'भाजपा के सत्ता में आते ही शाहीन बाग से हटा दिए जाएंगे प्रदर्शनकारी'

4 फरवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
Delhi NCR

हाईकोर्ट के बाद सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचे 11 निर्दलीय, केजरीवाल के खिलाफ नहीं भर पाए थे नामांकन 

7 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020: अरविंद केजरीवाल
National

सांप्रदायिक ध्रुवीकरण पर भारी पड़ रही बिजली-पानी की योजना, शाहीन बाग नहीं बना चुनावी मुद्दा!

4 फरवरी 2020

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

कोरोना वायरसः दिल्ली के आरएमएल अस्पताल में भर्ती 12 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव, 2 संदिग्ध भर्ती

6 फरवरी 2020

रणदीप सुरजेवाला
Delhi

प्रचार के आखिरी दिन कांग्रेस ने मोदी-केजरीवाल पर बोला हमला, बताया 'झूठों की सरकार, झूठों का सरदार'

6 फरवरी 2020

Fact Check Manoj Tiwari letter
Delhi

चुनाव के पहले 24 घंटे में फर्जी पोस्टरों से फैलाई जा सकती है अफवाह, प्रत्याशी और पुलिस सतर्क

6 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited