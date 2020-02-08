केजरीवाल के सबसे करीब थे ये तीन शख्स, आज एक के हाथ में 'जहरीले बाण' तो दो के पास शाहीन बाग

"The two-month-old movement for equal citizenship is an unusual moment in the history of the Indian republic. (It must be) a movement for a renewal of the idea of India, a true Bharat Jodo Andolan."
I have 6 ideas for the second phase of this movement:https://t.co/JklWTI8ytc
— Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) February 8, 2020
BJP has used Delhi polls to push it's negative campaign of Hate& violence further. From Shaheen Bagh, Shaheen Bagh to Goli Maro. . to Boli se nahi to Goli se; from Shooters at Jamia & Shaheen Bagh,to masked goons at JNU, the BJP has crossed all limits. Time to teach them a lesson
— Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) February 8, 2020
पिछले 5 साल के कलंक धोने का समय है दिल्ली वालो
वोट की चोट से समाज,देश, आशाओं,सेना,मित्रता व भरोसे की हत्या करने वाले राजनैतिक एडस आत्ममुग्ध बौनों के निकृष्ट मंसूबे ध्वस्त करने का समय है निकलो घरों से,बताओ कि बना सकते हो तो अंहकारी शिशुपालों को मिटा भी सकते हो
#DelhiElections2020
— Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) February 8, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
निर्भया के चार में से तीन दोषियों के सभी कानूनी विकल्प खत्म होने के बाद तिहाड़ प्रशासन गुरुवार को पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट पहुंचा। जेल प्रशासन ने दोषियों के लिए नया डेथ वारंट जारी करने का अनुरोध किया है।
6 फरवरी 2020