दिल्ली सचिवालय में केजरीवाल ने झंडा फहराकर मनाया गणतंत्र दिवस, कहा- हमने दुनिया को दी होम आईसोलेशन प्रक्रिया

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 25 Jan 2021 11:38 AM IST
अरविंद केजरीवाल
अरविंद केजरीवाल - फोटो : एएनआई

ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने आज दिल्ली सचिवालय पर राष्ट्र ध्वज फहराकर गणतंत्र दिवस मनाया। बता दें कि दिल्ली में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के चलते सभी सरकारी संस्थानों और स्कूलों आदि में एक दिन पहले ही गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह मनाया जाता है।
ध्वजारोहण के बाद केजरीवाल ने लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए कोरोना काल के दौरान अपनी सरकार के उन कदमों का जिक्र किया जिसका अनुसरण बाद में पूरी दुनिया में हुआ। उन्होंने कहा, दुनिया में सबसे पहले होम आइसोलेशन की शुरुआत दिल्ली में की गई। अभी तक 3 लाख से ज्यादा मरीजों का इलाज होम आइसोलेशन में हो चुका है। दिल्ली ने जब से होम आइसोलेशन की प्रक्रिया शुरू की तब से देश और दुनिया ने दिल्ली से सीखकर होम आइसोलेशन को अपनाया।




city & states delhi delhi secretariat republic day republic day 2021 arvind kejriwal

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

