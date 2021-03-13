दिल्ली: कोरोना वॉरियर डॉ. राकेश जैन के परिवार को केजरीवाल ने सौंपा एक करोड़ रुपये का चेक

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met and gave Rs 1 crore relief amount to the family of Rakesh Jain, Lab technician at Hindu Rao Hospital, who lost his life in the line of #COVID19 duty. pic.twitter.com/RD4WrFBppo— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.