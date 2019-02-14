शहर चुनें

Delhi › स्वच्छ जेएनयू मोबाइल ऐप से कैंपस होगा स्वच्छ

स्वच्छ जेएनयू मोबाइल ऐप से कैंपस होगा स्वच्छ

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 14 Feb 2019 04:42 AM IST
स्वच्छ जेएनयू मोबाइल ऐप से कैंपस होगा स्वच्छ
नई दिल्ली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का स्वच्छ भारत अभियान अब जेएनयू में भी दिखेगा। स्वच्छ जेएनयू मोबाइल ऐप के माध्यम से कैंपस को साफ-सुथरा रखा जाएगा। जवाहर लाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय और इंस्टीट्यूटऑफ रिमोट सेंसिग (आईआईआरएस)ने मिलकर इस ऐप को तैयार किया है।
जेएनयू कैंपस में बुधवार को कुलपति प्रो. एम जगदीश कुमार आईआईआरएस के डायरेक्टर प्रकाश चौहान ने मोबाइल ऐप की शुरुआत की। कैंपस में यदि कहीं भी गंदगी दिखती है तो मोबाइल ऐप के माध्यम से स्वच्छता कर्मियों तक जानकारी पहुंच जाएगी।

