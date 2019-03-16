शहर चुनें

आहार मेले का समापन, बेहतर प्रदर्शक हुए गोल्ड, सिल्वर और ब्रॉन्ज मेडल से सम्मानित

आहार मेले का समापन, बेहतर प्रदर्शक हुए गोल्ड, सिल्वर और ब्रॉन्ज मेडल से सम्मानित

Noida Bureau Updated Sat, 16 Mar 2019 10:34 PM IST
आहार मेले का समापन, प्रदर्शकों को किया सम्मानित
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
नई दिल्ली। प्रगति मैदान में आयोजित अंतरराष्ट्रीय आहार मेले का शुक्रवार को समापन हो गया। मेले में 20 देशों की विभिन्न खाद्य एवं आतिथ्य कंपनियों के साथ भारत की 550 से ज्यादा खाद्य प्रसंस्करण कंपनियों ने अपने उत्पादों से दर्शकों को रूबरू कराया। इस बीच दर्शकों ने विभिन्न प्रकार के व्यंजनों के लुत्फ के साथ किचन और खाद्य पदार्थों की आधुनिक तकनीक की भी जानकारी हासिल की। मेले में बेहतर प्रदर्शन करने वाली कंपनियों को आखिरी दिन आईटीपीओ द्वारा सम्मानित किया गया।
पांच दिनों तक चले आहार मेले में 43 हजार दर्शकों ने भागीदारी की। मेले को बेहतर बनाने वाले उत्पादकों को उनके बेहतर प्रदर्शन के लिए गोल्ड, सिल्वर और ब्रांज मेडल से नवाजा गया। इस मौके पर संयुक्त सचिव संतोष कुमार सारंगी, प्रवीण बोनिगला और आईटीपीओ के कार्यकारी निदेशक दीपक कुमार ने संयुक्त रूप से विजेताओं को विभिन्न श्रेणियों में सम्मानित किया। मेले में 60 लोगों को भारतीय स्तर पर गोल्ड, सिल्वर और ब्रांज मेडल से सम्मानित किया गया। वहीं, विदेशी श्रेणी में पेरू को गोल्ड, इंडोनेशिया गणराज्य दूतावास को सिल्वर और रूस को ब्रांज मेडल से पुरस्कृत किया गया। इस बीच स्पेन की ऑलिव्स को विशेष सम्मान से नवाजा गया।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

