शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   39 star campainers from AAP

आप के 39 स्टार प्रचारक मांगेंगे वोट

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 23 Jan 2020 01:48 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
नई दिल्ली। आम आदमी पार्टी ने अपने स्टार कैंपेनर की लिस्ट चुनाव आयोग को सौंप दी है। पार्टी संयोजक व मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल और संगीतकार विशाल डडलानी समेत इसमें 39 नेताओं के नाम हैं। सांसद संजय सिंह, एनडी गुप्ता, सुशील गुप्ता भगवंत सिंह मान, उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया और दिल्ली सरकार के सभी मंत्री बतौर आप के स्टार प्रचारक वोट मांगते नजर आएंगे। खास बात यह है कि पार्टी ने पिछले दिनों आप में शामिल हुए व मटिया महल से प्रत्याशी शोएब इकबाल का नाम भी इस लिस्ट में शामिल किया है। 39 में 18 नाम ऐसे हैं, जो विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं।
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

shani transit 2020
Predictions

24 जनवरी शनि का राशि परिवर्तन: तुला, वृश्चिक और धनु राशि पर क्या असर

22 जनवरी 2020

JNU rti reveals that server room of jnu was working during 5 january violence no vandalizing
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू हिंसा को लेकर आरटीआई में बड़ा खुलासा, 5 जनवरी को काम कर रहा था सर्वर रूम

22 जनवरी 2020

शहीद राहुल रैंसवाल
Champawat

भाई की शादी की तैयारियां कर रही थी पत्नी, पति के शहीद होने की खबर सुनते ही घर में छाया मातम

22 जनवरी 2020

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Television

सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला ने फिनाले से 20 दिन पहले बदला अपना प्लान, शहनाज को छोड़ थामा इस कंटेस्टेंट का हाथ

22 जनवरी 2020

Bigg Boss 13
Bigg Boss 13
Bigg Boss 13
Bigg Boss 13
Television

सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला ने फिनाले से 20 दिन पहले बदला अपना प्लान, शहनाज को छोड़ थामा इस कंटेस्टेंट का हाथ

22 जनवरी 2020

पाकिस्तानी सेना भी पुकारती थी 'शेरशाह'
India News

भारत का वह 'शेर', जिसे पाकिस्तानी सेना भी पुकारती थी 'शेरशाह'

22 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood

सेक्स रैकेट में पकड़ी गईं बॉलीवुड की दो हस्तियां, पुलिस ने तीन लड़कियों को छुड़ाया

22 जनवरी 2020

Arrest
handcuff
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bollywood

सेक्स रैकेट में पकड़ी गईं बॉलीवुड की दो हस्तियां, पुलिस ने तीन लड़कियों को छुड़ाया

22 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
विज्ञापन
political
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

शोएब अख्तर ,वीरेंद्र सहवाग
Cricket News

VIDEO: सहवाग को लेकर अख्तर का बड़ा बयान, बोला- जितना उसके सर पे बाल नहीं है, उतना...

22 जनवरी 2020

गृहमंत्री अमित शाह और असदुद्दीन ओवैसी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

CAA: सपा, बसपा और एआईएमआईएम ने स्वीकारी अमित शाह की चुनौती

22 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah
Bollywood

नसीरुद्दीन को अनुपम खेर का करारा जवाब, कहा- 'मेरे खून में हिंदुस्तान है, इसको समझ जाइए बस'

22 जनवरी 2020

central government filed a petition in SC and appealed to hang death sentence convicts in seven days
India News

निर्भया मामले में देरी के बीच फांसी की प्रक्रिया तेज कराने सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंची सरकार

22 जनवरी 2020

Saif Ali Khan
India News

भाग-1: सैफ के बहाने 'भारतवर्ष' की पड़ताल, विष्णु पुराण से लेकर अंग्रेजों तक ने किया जिक्र

22 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
rashifal
Predictions

23 जनवरी राशिफल: शनि के राशि परिवर्तन से पहले इन 3 राशियों को रहना होगा सावधान

22 जनवरी 2020

नित्यानंद (फाइल फोटो)
India News

इंटरपोल ने नित्यानंद के खिलाफ जारी किया ब्लू नोटिस, गुजरात पुलिस ने किया था अनुरोध

22 जनवरी 2020

File Photo
Education

खुशखबर: CBSE ने छात्रों को दी बड़ी राहत, परीक्षा में ले जा सकते हैं कैलकुलेटर

22 जनवरी 2020

twinkle khanna
Bollywood

इस नाम से ट्विंकल खन्ना का बेटे आरव ने किया है मोबाइल में नंबर सेव, अक्षय के फैंस हो जाएंगे हैरान

22 जनवरी 2020

Gautam Gulati , Siddharth and Shehnaz
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ-शहनाज के झगड़े पर गौतम गुलाटी ने कर दिया ऐसा कमेंट, हो रही चर्चा

22 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शन
Delhi

भाजपा चाहती है लंबा चले शाहीन बाग और जामिया का विरोध प्रदर्शन, ये है पार्टी की रणनीति!

सीएए और एनआरसी के विरोध में पंद्रह दिसंबर से शुरू हुआ शाहीन बाग में महिलाओं और बच्चों का विरोध प्रदर्शन बुधवार को 39वें दिन में प्रवेश कर गया है। जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया के गेट पर छात्रों का प्रदर्शन बुधवार को जारी रहा।

22 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष बने जेपी नड्डा
Delhi

क्या नव निर्वाचित अध्यक्ष नड्डा दिल्ली भाजपा को 'आप' के इस चक्रव्यूह में फंसने से बचा पाएंगे?

22 जनवरी 2020

88 people filed nomination against CM
Delhi

सीएम के खिलाफ हुए थे 88 नामांकन, 54 निरस्त

23 जनवरी 2020

उम्मीदवार अजेश यादव के साथ बादली विधान सभा क्षेत्र में रोड शो करते केजरीवाल।
Delhi

केजरीवाल बोले...बड़ा बेटा हूं तो दिल्ली की जिम्मेदारी भी मेरी ही है

23 जनवरी 2020

पूर्व नौसेना अध्यक्ष एडमिरल लक्ष्मीनारायण रामदास
Delhi

जब केजरीवाल ने पूर्व नेवी चीफ रामदास को पार्टी से निकाला, तो 80 वर्षीय एडमिरल का गला भर आया

22 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020
Delhi NCR

सुनील यादव ही लड़ेंगे केजरीवाल के खिलाफ चुनाव, अटकलें खारिज

21 जनवरी 2020

Shaheen Bagh: No delegation sent to meet LG
Delhi

शाहीन बाग : नहीं भेजा एलजी से मिलने कोई प्रतिनिधिमंडल

23 जनवरी 2020

कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह, नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू।
Chandigarh

स्टार प्रचारकों में नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू का नाम शामिल, प्रचार करेंगे या नहीं, टिकीं सभी की निगाहें

22 जनवरी 2020

भाजपा के नवनिर्वाचित सांसद प्रवेश वर्मा, गौतम गंभीर, डा. हर्षवर्धन, मनोज तिवारी और हंसराज हंस
Delhi

जब मोदी, शाह उतरेंगे और योगी दिल्ली में घूमेंगे तब बदलेगी चुनाव की फिजा

22 जनवरी 2020

shaheen bagh
Delhi

शाहीन बाग में चौकन्नी है युवाओं की टोली, पहचान छिपा कर आ रहे हैं संघ, वीएचपी के कार्यकर्ता

22 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

कानपुर में CAA पर बोले योगी आदित्यनाथ,देश विरोधी नारे लगाने वालों पर होगा मुकदमा

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने बड़े चेतावनी भरे लहजे में कहा कि यदि उत्तर प्रदेश की धरती पर कोई देश विरोधी नारे लगाएगा, तो उस पर देशद्रोह का मुकदमा दर्ज होगा।

22 जनवरी 2020

बजट 2020 1:55

बजट 2020 : बजट को लेकर कारोबारियों की मांग, सरकार लाए सिंगल विंडो क्लीयरेंस

22 जनवरी 2020

बजट 2020 2:07

बजट 2020 : बजट पर बोले कारोबारी,निवेश का ध्यान रखना बेहद जरुरी

22 जनवरी 2020

बजट 2020 3:09

बजट 2020 : वित्त मंत्री से बजट को लेकर ट्रेवल सेक्टर को उम्मीद, रिफॉर्म करने की हो घोषणा

22 जनवरी 2020

कोरोना वायरस 2:02

Corona Virus: चीन में फैले कोरोना वायरस को लेकर अब भारत भी सतर्क,जानिए कैसे बचें कोरोना वायरस से

22 जनवरी 2020

Related

Subhash Copra and Arvinder Singh Lovely in Delhi Pradesh Congress Rally
Delhi

कांग्रेसी दिग्गजों ने छोड़ा रण, तो युवाओं ने दिखाई दिल्ली में चुनाव लड़ने की हिम्मत

22 जनवरी 2020

kejriwal car
Delhi

इस नीले रंग की WagonR में बैठ कर पहली बार पर्चा भरने गए थे केजरीवाल, आज है इस हालत में

21 जनवरी 2020

केजरीवाल की 10 गारंटी
Delhi

घोषणापत्र से पहले आप का 'गारंटी कार्ड', केजरीवाल ने किए ये 10 वादे

19 जनवरी 2020

shaheen bagh Protest
Delhi

शाहीन बाग में दोहराया जा सकता है 2011 का बाबा रामदेव कांड, तैयारियों में जुटी पुलिस!

18 जनवरी 2020

भारतीय सशस्त्र बल बैंड के सदस्य बुधवार को नई दिल्ली के विजय चौक पर बीटिंग रिट्रीट समारोह के लिए अ?
Delhi

आज है फुल ड्रेस रिहर्सल परेड, इंडिया गेट व आईटीओ आने से बचें

23 जनवरी 2020

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू सर्वर रूम में हुए तोड़फोड़ पर सामने आई आरटीआई, विश्वविद्यालय ने दी सफाई

22 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited