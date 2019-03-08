शहर चुनें

Delhi › आप के भ्रष्ट विधायकों की खुली पोल : विजेंद्र गुप्ता

आप के भ्रष्ट विधायकों की खुली पोल : विजेंद्र गुप्ता

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 08 Mar 2019 11:34 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
आप विधायकों के भ्रष्टाचार
का खुलासा : विजेंद्र गुप्ता
नई दिल्ली। शुक्रवार को आयकर विभाग की छापेमारी में आम आदमी पार्टी के विधायक नरेश बाल्यान का मामला सामने आने पर विधानसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष विजेंद्र गुप्ता ने कहा कि आप के भ्रष्ट विधायकों के चेहरे सामने आने लगे हैं। बिल्डरों पर आयकर छापे में बाल्यान के 2 करोड़ रुपये की नकदी के साथ पकड़े जाने पर पार्टी की भ्रष्टाचार विरोधी छवि की पोल खुल गई है। सत्तारूढ़ पार्टी के विधायक का नाम बिल्डर माफिया से जुड़ा होना गंभीर मामला है। आरोप है कि उनकी बिल्डरों के साथ सांठगांठ थी। बिल्डरों के जमीनों पर अवैध कब्जे और अनधिकृत निर्माण करने में वे बराबर हिस्सा लेते थे। एक दिन पहले रिठाला के विधायक महेंद्र गोयल पर बलात्कार के आरोप लगाए गए हैं। गुप्ता ने यह भी कहा कि सीएम केजरीवाल 4 साल से अपने विधायकों को ईमानदार बताने में जुटे हैं, जबकि उनके विधायक बलात्कार, भ्रष्टाचार, फर्जी डिग्री आदि मामलों में लिप्त रहे। यह आम आदमी पार्टी के लिए शर्म की बात है।

आप विधायक नरेश बालियान के घर सीबीआई का छापा
Delhi NCR

आप विधायक नरेश बाल्यान के पास मिले दो करोड़ नकद, आयकर विभाग ने हिरासत में लिया

आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) के विधायक नरेश बाल्यान की मुश्किलें बढ़ गई हैं। विधायक के पास से आयकर विभाग ने दो करोड़ रुपये नकद बरामद किए हैं। पूछताछ के बाद नरेश बाल्यान को हिरासत में ले लिया गया है। 

8 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

शहीदों के सम्मान में दिल्ली मेट्रो की रेड लाइन पर दो स्टेशनों का बदला गया नाम

8 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में ऑटोरिक्शा किराया करीब 18 फीसदी बढ़ा, केजरीवाल सरकार ने दी मंजूरी

8 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

कैंसर के इलाज की 390 गैर-अनुसूचित दवाओं की कीमत 87 प्रतिशत तक घटी

8 मार्च 2019

एम्स दिल्ली (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

साल में दो जांच किडनी फेल होने से बचाएंगी, एम्स के विशेषज्ञों ने लोगों को दिया सुझाव दिए

8 मार्च 2019

International Womens Day
Delhi NCR

अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस: दिल्ली महिला आयोग ने नारी शक्ति का किया सम्मान

8 मार्च 2019

supreme court
Delhi NCR

उच्चतम न्यायालय ने कश्मीरी नर्स को अंतरिम पुलिस सुरक्षा प्रदान करने का दिया आदेश

8 मार्च 2019

डेमो
Delhi NCR

हिंडन हवाई अड्डा से मई से उड़ान भरेंगे विमान, तेजी से पूरे किए जा रहे हैं काम

8 मार्च 2019

बस ठीक से चलाने की नसीहत दे रोडवेज के चालक व कंडक्टर को पीटा
Delhi

बस ठीक से चलाने की नसीहत दे रोडवेज के चालक व कंडक्टर को पीटा

8 मार्च 2019

14 साल की किशोरी को अगवा करने वाला पश्चिम बंगाल से गिरफ्तार
Delhi

14 साल की किशोरी को अगवा करने वाला पश्चिम बंगाल से गिरफ्तार

8 मार्च 2019

