Delhi

कैंसर के लिए डॉक्टरों ने चलाया %डू नॉट अज्यूम’ अभियान

Updated Sat, 02 Mar 2019 04:10 AM IST
कैंसर के लिए चलाया जागरूकता अभियान
नई दिल्ली। दिल्ली अपोलो अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों ने कोलोरेक्टल कैंसर के लिए लोगों में जागरूकता लाने के लिए डू नॉट अज्यूम अभियान चलाया। शुक्रवार को अस्पताल में कोलोरेक्टल कैंसर रिसर्च फाउंडेशन के सहयोग से कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया। इस दौरान वरिष्ठ डॉ. दीपक गोविल ने बताया कि दुनिया भर में कोलन (बड़ी आंत) से जुड़ी बीमारियों की संख्या तेजी से बढ़ी है। गतिहीन जीवनशैली, जंक फूड, मांसाहारी भोजन का बढ़ता सेवन और धूम्रपान इसके मुख्य कारण हैं। साथ ही व्यायाम की कमी और गतिहीन जीवनशैली के कारण मोटापा भी बढ़ता है, जिसके कारण कोलोरेक्टल कैंसर की संभावना बढ़ जाती है। अब भारत में भी कोलोरेक्टल कैंसर के मामले बढ़ रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि पिछले कुछ समय से उनके पास युवा मरीज इस तरह की परेशानी लेकर पहुंच रहे हैं। लोगों को हमेशा अपनी शारीरिक गतिविधियों पर ध्यान रखना चाहिए। ब्यूरो

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

पत्नी की हत्या के मामले में दिल्ली पुलिस का एएसआई फरार, गिरफ्तारी के लिए दबिश शुरू

गरिमा गार्डन में पत्नी रजिया की गोली मारकर हत्या करने के मामले में फरार आरोपी पति आसिफ, दोस्त जाहिद और पवन मलिक को पुलिस अभी तक गिरफ्तार नहीं कर सकी है। तीनों आरोपी घर से फरार है।

2 मार्च 2019

arrest
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: एयरफोर्स स्टेशन में घुसने की कोशिश में संदिग्ध गिरफ्तार, पूछताछ में जुटी एजेंसिया

2 मार्च 2019

विजय गोयल
Delhi NCR

पीएम मोदी के जनसंवाद कार्यक्रम पर सीएम केजरीवाल की टिप्पणी शर्मनाक: विजय गोयल

2 मार्च 2019

गूगल पर फर्जी कस्टूमर केयर नंबर डालकर करते थे ठगी, एक धरा
Delhi

गूगल पर फर्जी कस्टूमर केयर नंबर डालकर करते थे ठगी, एक धरा

2 मार्च 2019

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में मौसम
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली एनसीआर में आज मौसम लेगा करवट, कई राज्यों में बारिश और बर्फबारी की संभावना

2 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

आम्रपाली समूह के खिलाफ ईओडब्ल्यू में दर्ज हैं 14 केस, 300 से अधिक लोगों की हैं शिकायतें

2 मार्च 2019

क्रेडिट कार्ड को बैंक अकाउंट से जोडने की बात कहकर ठगी
Delhi

क्रेडिट कार्ड को बैंक अकाउंट से जोडने की बात कहकर ठगी

2 मार्च 2019

delhi metro
Delhi NCR

मेट्रो: द्वारका से सीधे नोएडा पहुंचेंगी इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सिटी

1 मार्च 2019

फ्लावर शो
Delhi NCR

डीयू के मुगल गॉर्डन में 61वें फ्लॉवर शो का आयोजन, महक उठा कैंपस

2 मार्च 2019

justice valmiki
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट के जस्टिस वाल्मीकि मेहता का दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन

1 मार्च 2019

