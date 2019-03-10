शहर चुनें

स्कूल प्रबंधन कमेटी के सदस्य सम्मानित

Noida Bureau Updated Sun, 10 Mar 2019 12:14 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
स्कूल प्रबंधन कमेटी के सदस्य सम्मानित
नई दिल्ली। दिल्ली सरकार की स्कूल प्रबंधन कमेटी के सदस्यों को सम्मानित करने के लिए तिमारपुर और गोकलपुरी विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन किया गया। इस मौके पर दोनों इलाकों के विधायक और दिल्ली साहित्य कला परिषद के सदस्य व उत्तर-पूर्वी दिल्ली से आम आदमी पार्टी के प्रत्याशी दिलीप पांडेय भी मौजूद थे।
दोनों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के सभी सरकारी स्कूलों में आयोजित कार्यक्रमों में स्कूल प्रबंधन कमेटी के सदस्यों को सर्टिफिकेट देकर सम्मानित किया गया। इस मौके पर दिलीप पांडेय ने कहा कि स्कूल प्रबंधन कमेटियां बेहतरीन काम कर रही हैं। इनके सहयोग से ही विद्यार्थी प्रतिभा सम्मान समारोह का आयोजन संभव हो सका था। ब्यूरो

