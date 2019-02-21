शहर चुनें

Delhi › डीयू में क्रिकेटर जहीर खान ने छात्रों के साथ बांटे अनुभव

डीयू में क्रिकेटर जहीर खान ने छात्रों के साथ बांटे अनुभव

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 21 Feb 2019 03:34 AM IST
डीयू में जहीर खान ने दिए छात्रों को टिप्स
नई दिल्ली। दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय के नार्थ कैंपस आर्ट्स फैकल्टी में अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद, दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय छात्र संघ तथा फेरिट क्रिकेट क्लब के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में स्पोर्ट्स के छात्रों के लिए एक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। इस कार्यक्रम में प्रसिद्ध क्रिकेटर जहीर ख़ान ने छात्रों के साथ खेल से जुड़े अपने अनुभव बांटें। इसके साथ ही छात्रों के सवालों के जवाब भी दिए। छात्रों को उन्होंने खेल में रुचि रखने वाले युवाओं को हर छोटी-छोटी बातों का ध्यान रख आगे बढ़ने की सलाह दी। साथ ही हर पल को ख़ुशी के साथ जीने का मंत्र दिया। इस अवसर पर डूसू अध्यक्ष शक्ति सिंह ने कहा कि डीयू ने देश को राष्ट्रीय और अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर बड़ी प्रतिभाएं दी है। डूसू स्पोर्ट्स छात्रों की प्रतिभाओं को प्लेटफार्म देने के लिए आगे भी ऐसे रचनात्मक कार्यक्रम करता रहेगा। ब्यूरो

