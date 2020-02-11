शहर चुनें

Rohini assembly election results 2020 live updates latest news in hindi

Live

Rohini Elections Result LIVE: वोटों की गिनती शुरु, शुरुआती रुझानों में विजेंदर गुप्ता आगे

चुनाव डेस्क,अमर उजाला,नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 11 Feb 2020 08:34 AM IST
Rohini assembly election results 2020 live updates latest news in hindi
रोहिणी विधानसभा सीट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लाइव अपडेट

08:33 AM, 11-Feb-2020
रोहिणी विधानसभा सीट से भारतीय जनता पार्टी के विजेंदर गुप्ता आगे चल रहे हैं।
08:18 AM, 11-Feb-2020
रोहिणी से वर्तमान विधायक भाजपा के विजेंदर गुप्ता हैं। इस सीट पर वोटों की गिनती शुरू हो चुकी है।
08:09 AM, 11-Feb-2020
रोहिणी विधानसभा सीट उत्तर पश्चिम दिल्ली लोकसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत आती है। आठ फरवरी को हुए चुनाव में इस सीट पर 63.02 प्रतिशत वोटिंग हुई थी। 
07:42 AM, 11-Feb-2020

Rohini Elections Result LIVE: वोटों की गिनती शुरु, शुरुआती रुझानों में विजेंदर गुप्ता आगे

दिल्ली में 70 सीटों पर हुए विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजे के शुरुआती रुझान बस कुछ ही देर में आने शुरू होंगे। सुबह आठ बजे से मतगणना शुरू होगी। इस विधानसभा चुनाव में रोहिणी सीट से आम आदमी पार्टी के उम्मीदवार  राजेश नामा बंसीवाला, भाजपा के विजेंदर गुप्ता और कांग्रेस सुमेश गुप्ता के बीच कड़ा मुकाबला है। साल 2015 के विधानसभा चुनाव में आम आदमी पार्टी ने दिल्ली की 70 सीटों में 67 सीटें जीतीं थी। भारतीय जनता पार्टी के खाते में सिर्फ तीन सीटें आई थी। वहीं, कांग्रेस अपना खाता भी नहीं खोल पाई थी।

 

election results delhi election results delhi election result 2020 delhi assembly election results 2020
