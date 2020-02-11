शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Rajinder Nagar assembly election results 2020 live updates latest news in hindi bjp aap congress

Live

Rajinder Nagar Election Results 2020 Live: राजेंद्र नगर सीट से आप के राघव चड्ढा आगे

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 11 Feb 2020 10:14 AM IST
Rajinder Nagar assembly election results 2020 live updates latest news in hindi bjp aap congress
राजेंद्र नगर सीट का हाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला

खास बातें

दिल्ली की राजेंद्र नगर सीट से आम आदमी पार्टी के राघव चड्ढा, भाजपा के आरपी सिंह और कांग्रेस के रॉकी तुसीद मैदान में हैं। यह सीट आप के लिए बहुत महत्वपूर्ण है क्योंकि इस पर उनके युवा नेता राघव चड्ढा खड़े हैं। सबकी निगाहें उन पर ही टिकी हैं। देखें इस सीट की पल-पल की अपडेट...
लाइव अपडेट

10:10 AM, 11-Feb-2020

राघव चड्ढा लगभग 4 हजार वोटों से आगे

राजेंद्र नगर सीट से आप के राघव चड्ढा लगभग चार हजार वोटों से आगे चल रहे हैं। उन्हें 8456 वोट मिले हैं जबकि भाजपा के आरपी सिंह को 4325 वोट मिले हैं।
09:20 AM, 11-Feb-2020

मतगणना केंद्र पर मौजूद हैं राघव चड्ढा

गोल मार्केट मतगणना केंद्र पर राघव चड्ढा मौजूद हैं।
08:47 AM, 11-Feb-2020

आप के राघव चड्ढा आगे

राजेंद्र नगर सीट से आम आदमी पार्टी के राघव चड्ढा आगे चल रहे हैं।
08:31 AM, 11-Feb-2020

भाजपा-कांग्रेस को पीछे छोड़ राजेंद्र नगर सीट से आप के राघव चड्ढा आगे

दिल्ली की राजेंद्र नगर सीट से आम आदमी पार्टी के राघव चड्ढा, भाजपा के आरपी सिंह और कांग्रेस के रॉकी तुसीद मैदान में हैं। यह सीट आप के लिए बहुत महत्वपूर्ण है क्योंकि इस पर उनके युवा नेता राघव चड्ढा खड़े हैं। सबकी निगाहें उन पर ही टिकी हैं।
election results rajendra nagar election results rajendra nagar election result 2020 delhi election 2020 delhi assembly election 2020 election
