NewsClick Case: प्रबीर पुरकायस्थ और अमित चक्रवर्ती को पुलिस रिमांड पर भेजा, लीगल टीम ने किया कोर्ट का रुख

NewsClick Case: दिल्ली पुलिस ने विदेश से पैसे लेकर चीन के लिए प्रचार करने के आरोप में ऑनलाइन समाचार पोर्टल न्यूजक्लिक पर कार्रवाई की। जिसके बाद दो आरोपियों प्रबीर पुरकायस्थ और अमित चक्रवर्ती को गिरफ्तार किया गया। आज कोर्ट ने इन दोनों पत्रकारों को पुलिस रिमांड पर भेज दिया है।
#UPDATE | NewsClick case: Two accused, Prabir Purkayastha and Amit Chakravarty have been sent to 7 days of police remand. https://t.co/Ig7gCbAsUA— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2023
NewsClick case | Founder and Editor-in-Chief of NewsClick, Prabir Purkayastha through his legal team has moved Delhi's Patiala House Court seeking a supply of the First Information Report (FIR). Additional Sessions Judge Dr Hardeep Kaur to hear the application shortly.— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2023
