Noida News: Metro के आगे कूदकर युवक ने दी जान, सेक्टर 34 मेट्रो स्टेशन पर मचा हड़कंप

नोएडा में एक युवक ने मेट्रो रेल के आगे कूदकर जान दे दी। यह घटना सेक्टर 24 थाना के सेक्टर 34 मेट्रो स्टेशन की बताई जा रही है। युवक सेक्टर 74 के अजनासा सोसाइटी में रहा करता था। इस घटना के बाद मेट्रो स्टेशन पर हड़कंप मच गया। गौतमबुद्ध नगर पुलिस ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि एक युवक ने सेक्टर 24 पुलिस स्टेशन के अंतर्गत नोएडा सेक्टर 34 मेट्रो स्टेशन पर मेट्रो ट्रेन के आगे कूदकर जान दे दी। मृतक के सिर पर कई गहरी चोटें आई हैं। मृतक युवक का पोस्टमार्टम कराया जा रहा है।

Noida, Uttar Pradesh | A youth died by suicide as he jumped in front of a metro train at Noida Sector 34 metro station under Sector 24 police station. The deceased had severe head injuries. Post mortem is being conducted: Gautam Buddha Nagar Police