शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi NCR ›   Noida ›   try to rape, case

नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म का प्रयास

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 25 Jul 2019 10:15 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म का प्रयास
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
तावडू। उपमंडल के एक गांव में नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म के प्रयास का मामला सामने आया है। पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। आरोपी पुलिस की गिरफ्त से बाहर है।
पीड़िता की मां ने पुलिस को बताया कि 16 जुलाई को वह दोपहर के समय घर पर अपनी नाबालिग बेटी को छोड़कर किसी काम से बाहर गई हुई थी। बेटी को अकेला पाकर आरोपी नजाकत उसे घर में घुस गया और दुष्कर्म का प्रायस किया। लेकिन नाबालिग के विरोध करने व शोर मचाने पर आरोपी मौके से भाग गया। पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर तलाश शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस के मुताबिक जल्द ही आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया जायेगा।

Recommended

Bollywood

शादी को लेकर पहली बार सामने आया सलमान खान का दर्द, बोले- मुझे इस बात का बहुत दुख

25 जुलाई 2019

salman khan
salman khan, katrina kaif
सलमान खान
Salman Khan
Bollywood

शादी को लेकर पहली बार सामने आया सलमान खान का दर्द, बोले- मुझे इस बात का बहुत दुख

25 जुलाई 2019

chatushgrahi yoga
Predictions

कर्क राशि में चार ग्रहों के मिलने से बना चतुष्ग्रही योग, जानें आपकी राशि पर कैसा पड़ेगा प्रभाव

25 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

एयरपोर्ट पर पत्नी के साथ स्पॉट हुए कपिल शर्मा, बेबी बंप छिपाती नजर आईं गिन्नी

25 जुलाई 2019

kapil sharma
kapil sharma
Kapil Sharma Ginni
kapil sharma with ginni chatrath
Bollywood

एयरपोर्ट पर पत्नी के साथ स्पॉट हुए कपिल शर्मा, बेबी बंप छिपाती नजर आईं गिन्नी

25 जुलाई 2019

ऐसे मिलेगा छात्रों को 100 प्रतिशत रोजगार
Doon Business School dehradun

ऐसे मिलेगा छात्रों को 100 प्रतिशत रोजगार
होउसका कैसल का रहस्यमयी गड्ढा
Bizarre News

इस रहस्यमयी गड्ढे को कहते हैं 'नर्क का द्वार', आज तक कोई नहीं नाप सका गहराई

25 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

प्रियंका सहित ये 5 सेलिब्रिटी हो चुके Oops मोमेंट का शिकार, यूरोप में शिल्पा शेट्टी होते-होते बचीं

24 जुलाई 2019

Priyanka, Shilpa and Sonam Kapoor
priyanka chopra
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput
अनुषा डांडेकर
Bollywood

प्रियंका सहित ये 5 सेलिब्रिटी हो चुके Oops मोमेंट का शिकार, यूरोप में शिल्पा शेट्टी होते-होते बचीं

24 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

युवराज सिंह को मिली इस टी20 टीम की कप्तानी, क्रिस गेल से होगा मुकाबला

25 जुलाई 2019

युवराज गेल
युवराज-गेल
ग्लोबल टी-20
संन्यास की घोषणा करते युवराज सिंह
Cricket News

युवराज सिंह को मिली इस टी20 टीम की कप्तानी, क्रिस गेल से होगा मुकाबला

25 जुलाई 2019

समस्या कैसी भी हो, हमारे ज्योतिषी से पूछें सवाल और पाएं जवाब मात्र 99 रुपये में
Astrology

समस्या कैसी भी हो, हमारे ज्योतिषी से पूछें सवाल और पाएं जवाब मात्र 99 रुपये में
विज्ञापन
crime
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मुलायम सिंह यादव के साथ अखिलेश यादव(File Photo)
India News

यूएपीए बिल पर लोकसभा में बिखर गया सपा का कुनबा, अखिलेश गायब, मुलायम सरकार के साथ

25 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

भारत में इस सप्ताह औसत से 35 फीसदी कम हुई मानसूनी बारिश : मौसम विभाग

25 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट
Delhi NCR

हाईकोर्ट ने कहा, चौराहों पर नहीं दी जा सकती पशु काटने की अनुमति

25 जुलाई 2019

तिरंगा
Dehradun

देहरादूनः स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर मदरसों में फहरेगा तिरंगा, होगा राष्ट्रगान

25 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

सुरक्षित सफर : अब ट्रेनों के इंजन में भी लगेगा विमानों की तरह ब्लैक बॉक्स  

25 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
संसद
India News

राज्यसभा में पारित हुआ पॉक्सो संशोधन विधेयक, डेरेक ओब्रायन ने सुनाई आपबीती

24 जुलाई 2019

एंटी सैटेलाइट मिसाइल
India News

IndSpaceEx: चंद्रयान-2 के बाद अब अंतरिक्ष में युद्धाभ्यास करेगा भारत, ये है मकसद

24 जुलाई 2019

एसपीजी सुरक्षा
India News

कई नेताओं की सुरक्षा में हुई कटौती, जानिए क्या होती है X, Y, Z और Z+ सुरक्षा

24 जुलाई 2019

विराट कोहली
India News

इंस्टाग्राम पर भी बुलंदी पर हैं विराट कोहली, एक पोस्ट से कमाते हैं मैच फीस के 22 गुना पैसे

24 जुलाई 2019

चंद्रयान-2
India News

नासा को चंद्रयान-2 के नतीजों का बेसब्री से इंतजार क्यों है?

24 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

धोनी और उनकी पत्नी की कंपनियों की जांच की मांग, नेफोवा ने वित्त व शहरी विकास मंत्रालय को भेजा पत्र

नोएडा एक्सटेंशन फ्लैट ऑनर्स एसोसिएशन (नेफोवा) ने आम्रपाली के खरीदारों के पैसों की गड़बड़ी के मामले में क्रिकेटर महेंद्र सिंह धोनी और उनकी पत्नी साक्षी की कंपनियों की जांच कराने की मांग की है।

25 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
bjp members campein
Noida

मोहम्मदपुर में चलाया गया भाजपा का सदस्यता अभियान

25 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

आईपीएस की पत्नी पर धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज करने का आदेश, दिल्ली के शोरूम से खरीदा था फर्नीचर

25 जुलाई 2019

injured advocate passed away
Noida

आखिरकार जिंदगी की जंग हार गए नवीन

25 जुलाई 2019

becouse of rain water logging
Noida

बारिश से थमी वाहनों की रफ्तार

25 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

ग्रेटर नोएडा: बिल्डर को दिनदहाड़े गोली मार कर बदमाश फरार, इलाके में मचा हड़कंप 

23 जुलाई 2019

वैभव कुमार
Delhi NCR

आइसक्रीम वाले ने पैसे मांगे तो पुलिसवाले ने कर दी धुनाई, तमाशा कैमरे में कैद

23 जुलाई 2019

bjp distrist president vjiay bhati beat toll employee
Noida

टोल मांगने पर भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष विजय भाटी ने टोल कर्मियों के साथ की मारपीट

25 जुलाई 2019

shoot
Delhi NCR

नोएडा: बदमाशों ने युवक के गले पर मारी गोली, मौके पर तड़प-तड़पकर तोड़ा दम

22 जुलाई 2019

अंजुम चोपड़ा (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

पूर्व क्रिकेटर अंजुम चोपड़ा की शिकायत पर यूपी रेरा का फैसला, दो माह में फ्लैट पर कब्जा दें बिल्डर

24 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

चंदौली: ट्रेन में टीटीई ने बुजुर्ग से छीने पैसे, वीडियो वायरल

चंदौली जिले के पूर्व मध्य रेलवे मुगलसराय मंडल में तैनात टीटीई विनय सिंह का यात्री से पैसे छीनने का वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद टीटीई को निलंबित कर दिया गया है।

25 जुलाई 2019

कानपुर 2:48

पुलिसवाले ने लड़की के चरित्र पर उठाए सवाल, प्रियंका गांधी ने किया ये ट्वीट

25 जुलाई 2019

लोकसभा 2:02

तीन तलाक बिल लोकसभा में तीसरी बार पास, अब राज्यसभा में चुनौती

25 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:01

कार्तिक आर्यन की 'वो' बनने मुंबई से लखनऊ रवाना हुई अनन्या पांडे

25 जुलाई 2019

शिव 3:03

यहां एक ही मंदिर में होते हैं 12 धामों के दर्शन, शिव के हर स्वरूप की होती है पूजा

25 जुलाई 2019

Related

Shops, Commercial Plots and Flats to Buy Cheap
Noida

दुकानें, वाणिज्यिक प्लॉट और बिल्डर फ्लैट खरीदना होगा सस्ता

25 जुलाई 2019

Noida Airport will wait for NMRC permition
Noida

एयरपोर्ट मेट्रो की फिजिबिलिटी पर एनएमआरसी की हरी झंडी का इंतजार

24 जुलाई 2019

road accident, 10 injured
Noida

सड़क हादसे में 10 महिला श्रद्धालु घायल

24 जुलाई 2019

teacher suspended
Noida

हेरोइन के साथ गिरफ्तार अध्यापक को किया निलंबित

24 जुलाई 2019

पुलिस
Delhi NCR

नोएडा: कार लूटकर भाग रहा बदमाश पुलिस मुठभेड़ में घायल

24 जुलाई 2019

Noida on the target of Iranian crooks
Noida

ईरानी बदमाशों के निशाने पर नोएडा

24 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited