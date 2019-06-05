शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi NCR ›   Noida ›   tripal murder, nsa duretion increase

तिहरा हत्याकांड: अनिल भाटी की एनएसए अवधि नौ माह बढ़ी-

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 05 Jun 2019 10:06 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
तिहरा हत्याकांड: अनिल भाटी की एनएसए अवधि नौ माह बढ़ी
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
ग्रेटर नोएडा। शासन ने जिला प्रशासन की संस्तुति पर भाजपा नेता शिव कुमार की हत्या के आरोपी अनिल भाटी पर लगी एनएसए की अवधि को नौ माह और बढ़ा दिया है। अनिल भाटी ने 16 नवंबर 2017 में बिसरख कोतवाली क्षेत्र में भाजपा नेता शिवकुमार, चालक रहीस, गनर वलीराम की हत्या कर दी थी। भागने के दौरान आरोपियों की कार से टक्कर लगने से एक लड़की की भी मौत हो गई थी। आरोपियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई कर शासन ने 5 दिसंबर 2018 को एनएसए लगाया था। जिलाधिकारी बीएन सिंह ने बताया कि ग्रेटर नोएडा के घंघोला गांव निवासी अनिल भाटी पुत्र सहदेव भाटी मूल निवासी नई दिल्ली पर एनएसए लगाया गया था। जिला प्रशासन ने शासन से अनिल भाटी के एनएसए की अवधि को ओर बढ़ाने की संस्तुति की थी। अब एनएसए 5 सितंबर 2019 तक लागू रहेगी। ब्यूरो

Recommended

श्रीलंका
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: अफगानिस्तान की लगातार दूसरी हार, श्रीलंका ने 34 रन से दर्ज की पहली जीत

5 जून 2019

Bollywood

जाह्नवी से बॉबी देओल तक, सलमान-कटरीना की 'भारत' की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग में उमड़े ये सितारे

5 जून 2019

bharat special screening
Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan
Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff
Urvashi Rautela
Bollywood

जाह्नवी से बॉबी देओल तक, सलमान-कटरीना की 'भारत' की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग में उमड़े ये सितारे

5 जून 2019

Cricket News

World Cup 2019: किस दिन, किस टीम के साथ, किस मैदान पर भिड़ेगा भारत, ये रहा पूरा शेड्यूल

5 जून 2019

टीम इंडिया
भारत बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका
2011 World Cup
टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: किस दिन, किस टीम के साथ, किस मैदान पर भिड़ेगा भारत, ये रहा पूरा शेड्यूल

5 जून 2019

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
Astrology

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
Cricket News

World Cup के पहले मैच में विराट के शतक लगाते ही तय हो जाती है टीम इंडिया की जीत

5 जून 2019

विराट कोहली शतक
विराट कोहली
विश्व कप 2011 में बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ विराट
2015 विश्व कप में पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ शतक के बाद विराट
Cricket News

World Cup के पहले मैच में विराट के शतक लगाते ही तय हो जाती है टीम इंडिया की जीत

5 जून 2019

jio world cup offer
Tech Diary

World Cup 2019: Jio का बड़ा धमाल, फ्री में देखें सभी मैच लाइव, जानें ऑफर्स

5 जून 2019

Bollywood

38 की उम्र में इस फ्लॉप एक्टर ने की थी 'दोबारा' शादी, पहली बार देखें रॉयल वेडिंग की तस्वीरें

5 जून 2019

Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj Wedding
Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj Wedding
Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj Wedding
Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj Wedding
Bollywood

38 की उम्र में इस फ्लॉप एक्टर ने की थी 'दोबारा' शादी, पहली बार देखें रॉयल वेडिंग की तस्वीरें

5 जून 2019

पारिवार में सुख, समृद्धि और समन्वय के लिए करवाएं — अखंड रामायण पाठ
Astrology

पारिवार में सुख, समृद्धि और समन्वय के लिए करवाएं — अखंड रामायण पाठ
विज्ञापन
nsa
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ
Opinion

वर्षों की रणनीति से बना चक्रव्यूह : मोदी की सभाओं में आई भीड़ का मुकाबला कोई नेता नहीं कर सकता

5 जून 2019

world environment day 2019 European countries pollution effect Himalayan Ecosystem
Dehradun

विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस: यूरोपीय देशों के प्रदूषण से बिगड़ रही हिमालय की पारिस्थितिकी, शोध में सामने आई बात

5 जून 2019

एशिया के सबसे ऊंचे वृक्ष की समाधि
Dehradun

यहां बनी है एशिया के सबसे ऊंचे पेड़ की समाधि, आकर्षण का केंद्र है 208 साल का यह महावृक्ष

5 जून 2019

विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस
Blog

पर्यावरण दिवस पर जरूर लें ये 20 संकल्प ताकि शुद्ध हवा में सांस ले सकें हमारी पीढ़ियां

5 जून 2019

World Environment Day 2019 5 everyday items damaging environment daily
Lifestyle

विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस 2019: इन सामानों को रोजाना इस्तेमाल करके आप बिगाड़ रहे हैं पर्यावरण की स्थिति

5 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
RERA ACT
Property

बिल्डर के खिलाफ रेरा को बड़ा हथियार मानते हैं 70 फीसदी मकान खरीदार

5 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Opinion

World Environment Day 2019: हवा-मिट्टी-पानी पर कब होंगे चुनाव

5 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

तीन सालों में स्कूलों ने अभिभावकों से वसूले अतिरिक्त 200 करोड़

5 जून 2019

ajit doval
India News

आतंकवाद, उग्रवाद, हाईजैकर्स का एक इलाज, अजीत डोभाल

4 जून 2019

Delhi Election
India News

अब तक सबसे महंगा साबित हुआ 17वीं लोकसभा का चुनाव, 70,000 करोड़ खर्च 

4 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

स्वास्तिक भाटिया
Delhi NCR

NEET Result 2019: फरीदाबाद के स्वास्तिक ने पाया ऑल इंडिया में चौथा स्थान, जानें कौन है टॉपर

देश के सभी मेडिकल कॉलेजों में एमबीबीएस और बीडीएस प्रोग्राम में दाखिले के लिए आयोजित नीट परीक्षा 2019 का परिणाम घोषित हो चुका है। फरीदाबाद का स्वास्तिक चौथा टॉपर बना है।

5 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

तीन सालों में स्कूलों ने अभिभावकों से वसूले अतिरिक्त 200 करोड़

5 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

आज ईद पर कई रास्ते रहेंगे बंद, संभलकर चलें

5 जून 2019

नोएडा में जामा मस्जिद के पास लगी कुर्ते की दुकान
Delhi NCR

इसबार ईद पर गुलजार है मोदी स्टाइल कुर्ते का बाजार

4 जून 2019

3700 करोड़ की ठगी करने वाला आरोपी (फाइल फोटो)
Noida

3700 करोड़ के आरोपी को पुलिस रेस्टोरेंट में खिला रही थी खाना

5 जून 2019

mahesh sharma
Delhi NCR

महेश शर्मा को मिल सकती है भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष की जिम्मेदारी, 15 जून तक हो सकती है घोषणा

4 जून 2019

भावना खन्ना
Delhi NCR

बेटे की लाइलाज बीमारी ने सिखाई सहनशीलता और सकारात्मकता

4 जून 2019

सपा नेता रामटेक कटारिया की हत्या
Delhi NCR

यूपीः ग्रेटर नोएडा में बड़े सपा नेता की दिन-दहाड़े गोली मारकर हत्या, मचा हड़कंप

31 मई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

हर सफर में साथ निभा सकते हैं आपके पालतू जानवर 

5 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

अदालत परिसर में वकीलों ने सिपाही को पीटा, वर्दी भी फाड़ डाली

4 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

सीरियल ‘एक भ्रम…सर्वगुण संपन्न’ के सेट से सभी दर्शकों को ईद की बधाई

टीवी सीरियल ‘एक भ्रम…सर्वगुण संपन्न’ के सेट पर ईद की खुशियां मनाई जा रही हैं। सभी को-स्टार्स एक साथ बैठकर इफतारी कर रहे हैं। सीरियल की स्टार कास्ट ने दर्शकों को ईद की बधाई भी दी।

5 जून 2019

शाहरुख खान 0:48

अबराम संग शाहरुख ने पूरी की फैन्स की ख्वाहिश, ईद पर दी मुबारकबाद

5 जून 2019

परिसीमन 3:11

24 साल बाद जम्मू- कश्मीर में हो सकता है परिसीमन, विरोध के बीच क्या बदलेगी राज्य की सियासत?

5 जून 2019

एएन-32 3:23

Indian Air Force के AN-32 विमान का नहीं मिला सुराग, पहले भी हुए हैं ऐसे कई हादसे

5 जून 2019

सलमान खान. भारत 2:30

‘भारत’ की रीलिज पर नजर आया पब्लिक का मिला-जुला रिएक्शन

5 जून 2019

Related

बिल्डिंग में लगी आग की तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

नोएडा : चार मंजिला इमारत के ऊपरी तल पर लगी भीषण आग, दो बैंक खाक होने से बाल-बाल बचे

2 जून 2019

Aqua Line Metro
Delhi NCR

कल से पीक ऑवर में एक्वा लाइन पर 7:30 मिनट में मिलेगी मेट्रो

2 जून 2019

एमसीयू, नोएडा कैंपस
Delhi NCR

दो साल में बंद हो सकता है माखनलाल चतुर्वेदी यूनिवर्सिटी का नोएडा कैंपस, यूजीसी के नियमों का उल्लंघन

4 जून 2019

बहन पर तेजाब डालने के आरोप में तीन भाई गिरफ्तार।
Noida

अवैध संबंधों की वजह से बहन पर डाला था तेजाब, तीन भाई गिरफ्तार

4 जून 2019

बहन पर तेजाब फेंकने वाले तीनों भाई गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

अवैध संबंधों की वजह से बहन पर डाला था तेजाब, फेंकने वाले तीनों भाई गिरफ्तार

4 जून 2019

Aqua Line Metro
Delhi NCR

एक्वा लाइन पर चार मिनट के लिए मेट्रो रही बाधित, उच्चतम स्तर पर पहुंची यात्रियों की संख्या

4 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.