ग्रेटर नोएडा: सिदकदीप सिंह चहल के इतने लंबे बाल, गिनीज बुक ऑफ वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड्स में दर्ज हुआ नाम

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
ग्रेटर नोएडा के 15 वर्षीय सिदकदीप सिंह चहल ने गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में अपना नाम दर्ज करवाया है। सिदकदीप सिंह चहल के बाल काफी लंबे हैं। सिदकदीप ने नाबालिग उम्र के किसी पुरुष के मुकाबले सबसे लंबे बाल होने का वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड बनाया है। सिदकदीप का वीडियो भी सामने आया है, जिसमें वह अपने लंबे बालों को दिखाते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं।
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old Sidakdeep Singh Chahal from Greater Noida sets a Guinness World Record for longest hair on a living male teenager.
He says, "I follow Sikhism and we are forbidden from cutting our hair...I had to take a lot of care of the hair to get it to… pic.twitter.com/WpX2zsixeh — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed