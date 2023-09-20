ग्रेटर नोएडा: सिदकदीप सिंह चहल के इतने लंबे बाल, गिनीज बुक ऑफ वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड्स में दर्ज हुआ नाम

Follow Us

ग्रेटर नोएडा के 15 वर्षीय सिदकदीप सिंह चहल ने गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में अपना नाम दर्ज करवाया है। सिदकदीप सिंह चहल के बाल काफी लंबे हैं। सिदकदीप ने नाबालिग उम्र के किसी पुरुष के मुकाबले सबसे लंबे बाल होने का वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड बनाया है। सिदकदीप का वीडियो भी सामने आया है, जिसमें वह अपने लंबे बालों को दिखाते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं।

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old Sidakdeep Singh Chahal from Greater Noida sets a Guinness World Record for longest hair on a living male teenager.