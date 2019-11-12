शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR › Noida

िजलाबदर बदमाशों के घर पर मारे अचक छापा

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 12 Nov 2019 11:42 PM IST
जिला बदर बदमाशों के घर औचक निरीक्षण करेगी पुलिस
नोएडा। जिला बदर बदमाशों के घर पुलिस औचक निरीक्षण करेगी। जिलाधिकारी ने पुलिस को निर्देश दिया है। उनका कहना है कि अगर जिले में कोई बदमाश मिले तो उसे तुरंत गिरफ्तार किया जाए। साथ ही गैंगस्टर एक्ट में निरुद्घ बदमाशों की संपत्ति भी नहीं खरीदने की अपील की गई है। दरअसल, शहर में कुछ जिला बदर बदमाशों के घूमने की सूचना डीएम को मिली है। जिस पर उन्होंने नोएडा समेत जिले भर के जिला बदर बदमाशों पर नजर रखने के निर्देश दिए हैं। वहीं, लोगों से अपील की है कि गैंगस्टर एक्ट में निरुद्ध बदमाश की संपत्ति न खरीदें। ऐसा करने पर संपत्ति खरीदने वालों को ही नुकसान होगा। चूंकि ऐसे बदमाशों की संपत्ति को कभी भी प्रशासन अटैच कर सकता है। कुछ बदमाशों की संपत्ति अटैच कर ली गई है। जबकि कुछ की अटैच करने की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। यदि कोई व्यक्ति बदमाश की चल या अचल संपत्ति खरीदता है तो वह खरीददार का ही जोखिम माना जाएगा।
jila badar
