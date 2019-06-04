शहर चुनें

Only three hours power supply in century Apartment

24 घंटे में सिर्फ 3 घंटे ही बिजली की आपूर्ति-

Noida Bureau Updated Tue, 04 Jun 2019 11:51 PM IST
24 घंटे में सिर्फ 3 घंटे ही बिजली की आपूर्ति
नोएडा। सेक्टर-100 सेंचुरी अपार्टमेंट में तीन दिनों से बिजली का आना-जाना लगा हुआ है। सोमवार को 24 घंटे में से सिर्फ 3 घंटे ही लोगों को बिजली मिल सकी। इस दौरान इनवर्टर भी जवाब दे गए। मंगलवार सुबह बिजली आने पर लोगों ने राहत की सांस ली।
आरडब्ल्यूए अध्यक्ष पवन यादव ने बताया कि बिजली की समस्या को लेकर कई बार शिकायत दर्ज कराई है, लेकिन कोई सुनवाई नहीं हो रही है। भीषण गर्मी में 21 घंटे की कटौती की जा रही है। इतने घंटे तो इनवर्टर भी नहीं चलते। भीषण गर्मी में बिजली न आने से बच्चों से लेकर बुजुर्गों तक का हाल बेहाल है। उन्होंने बताया कि आए दिन लोकल फाल्ट होते रहते हैं। ऐसे में ट्रिपिंग की समस्या बढ़ गई है। रातभर बिजली के आने जाने का सिलसिला जारी है। लोग सो भी नहीं पा रहे हैं और कई लोग तो अगले दिन ऑफिस भी नहीं पहुंच पाए। यूपीपीसीएल के जेई मंजीत कुमार का कहना है कि सोसायटी में नाले की सफाई के लिए जेसीबी आई थी। सफाई के दौरान जेसीबी से एक केबल टूट गया था। जिसकी मरम्मत में समय लग गया। फाल्ट ठीक करने के बाद मंगलवार सुबह को आपूर्ति शुरू कर दी गई है।

