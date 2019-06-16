शहर चुनें

दस किलो चांदी के साथ युवक पकड़ा

Noida Bureau Updated Sun, 16 Jun 2019 01:42 AM IST
मेट्रो स्टेशन पर 10 किलो चांदी के साथ पकड़ा
नोएडा। सेक्टर-18 मेट्रो स्टेशन पर चेकिंग के दौरान शुक्रवार को सीआईएसएफ ने एक युवक को 10 किलो चांदी के साथ पकड़ लिया। सेक्टर-20 पुलिस उसे कोतवाली ले आई। जांच में युवक चांदी के कागजात नहीं दिखा पाया। इसके बाद पुलिस की सूचना पर वाणिज्य कर विभाग की टीम पहुंची। विभाग को चांदी सौंप दी गई।
पुलिस के अनुसार, शुक्रवार शाम को एक युवक सेक्टर-18 स्थित मेट्रो स्टेशन से दिल्ली जा रहा था। उसके पास एक बॉक्स था। जब युवक ने बॉक्स को लगेज एक्सरे मशीन के अंदर डाला तो मामला संदिग्ध होने पर सीआईएसएफ के जवानों ने उसे खोलकर देखा तो उसमें चांदी रखी हुई थी। सीआईएसएफ ने मामले की सूचना कोतवाली सेक्टर-20 पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने युवक से पूछताछ की तो उसने अपना नाम प्रदीप कुमार निवासी झारखंड बताया। उसने बताया कि वह जयपुर से चांदी लेकर नोएडा होते हुए दिल्ली जा रहा था। एसएचओ राजबीर सिंह चौहान ने बताया कि मामले की जानकारी वाणिज्यकर विभाग को दी गई। इसके बाद विभाग की टीम को पुलिस ने दस किलो चांदी सौंप दी। प्रदीप कोई दस्तावेज नहीं दिखा जिससे टैक्स चोरी की आशंका जताई जा रही है।

crime 10 Kg Silver Sector 18 metro Station
