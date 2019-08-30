शहर चुनें

आयुश योग केंद्र का पीएम ने किया ऑनलाइन उद्घाटन

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 30 Aug 2019 11:09 PM IST
आयुष योग केंद्रों का पीएम ने किया ऑनलाइन उद्घाटन
नूंह। नई दिल्ली से प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शुक्रवार को आयुष योग केंद्रों उद्घाटन किया। प्रदेश में 10 आयुष योग केंद्रों को स्वीकृति मिली है। इनमें नूंह का केंद्र भी शामिल है। यह आयुष केंद्र गांव कैराका में शुरू किया गया। पंचकूला में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में मुख्यमंत्री मनोहरलाल ने इनकी शुरुआत की। जिले में खोले गए पहले आयुष योग केंद्र की शुरुआत पूर्व विधायक जाकिर हुसैन ने किया।
इस अवसर पर डॉ. साकेत कुमार आईएएस डायरेक्टर जनरल आयुष हरियाणा, राजीव अरोड़ा आईएएस अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव स्वास्थ्य व आयुष हरियाणा, जिला उपायुक्त पंकज कुमार, एसडीएम नूंह प्रदीप अहलावत, सिविल सर्जन नूंह डॉ. राजीव बातिश, डीडीपीओ, एसएमओ डॉ. गोविंद सारण मौजूद रहे।
