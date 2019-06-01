शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi NCR ›   Noida ›   IGNOU exmainations from today

इग्नू की परीक्षाएं आज से

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 01 Jun 2019 12:39 AM IST
नोएडा। इंदिरा गांधी राष्ट्रीय मुक्त विश्वविद्यालय (इग्नू) की परीक्षाएं 1 जून से शुरू होने जा रही हैं। ये 29 जून तक चलेंगी। इसके लिए देशभर में जहां 910 परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए गए हैं वहीं, नोएडा क्षेत्रीय केंद्र के तहत 25 केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। इग्नू के क्षेत्रीय निदेशक डॉ. एएम सकलानी ने बताया कि परीक्षाएं दो पालियों में होंगी। पहली पाली सुबह 10 से 1 बजे तक और दूसरी पाली दोपहर 2 से 5 बजे तक चलेंगी। छात्र प्रवेश पत्र इग्नू की वेबसाइट www.ignou.ac.in से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। केंद्र में जाने के लिए परीक्षार्थियों के पास विवि का पहचान पत्र होना आवश्यक रहेगा। वहीं, परीक्षा केंद्र में मोबाइल फोन ले जाने की अनुमति नहीं होगी। बीसीए और एमसीए के प्रयोगात्मक परीक्षा के लिए प्रवेश पत्र अलग से जारी किए जाएंगे। विद्यार्थी प्रयोगात्मक परीक्षा के लिए जून के अंतिम सप्ताह में क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय से संपर्क कर सकते हैं। वहीं, बैचलर इन लाइब्रेरी इंफॉर्मेशन साइंस (बीएलआइएस) के छात्र अपनी प्रयोगात्मक परीक्षा की तिथि के लिए परीक्षा केंद्र और क्षेत्रीय केंद्र में संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

