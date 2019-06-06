शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR › Noida › frenchaies head of bike bot arrested

बाइक बोट कंपनी का फ्रेंचाइजी हेड विजय कसाना गिरफ्तार

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 06 Jun 2019 10:24 PM IST
बाइक बोट कंपनी का फ्रेंचाइजी हेड विजय कसाना गिरफ्तार
ग्रेटर नोएडा। बाइक बोट कंपनी के नेशनल फ्रेंचाइजी हेड विजयपाल कसाना को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। वहां से उसे दादरी कोतवाली लाया गया है। आरोपी कंपनी में निदेशक भी बन गया था। कसाना के हादसे में घायल होने के बाद मेरठ पल्लवपुरम स्थित अस्पताल में भर्ती होने और पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ने की खबर बृहस्पतिवार को ही प्रकाशित कर दी गई थी। पुलिस ने आरोपी से शुरुआती पूछताछ में आरोपियों के संबंध में मिली जानकारी के बाद गिरफ्तारी के लिए टीम गठित कर दबिश शुरू कर दी है। वहीं, कंपनी पर केस दर्ज कराने वाले सभी निवेशकों को पुलिस ने सूचना देकर बयान दर्ज कराने के लिए बुलाया है। निवेशकों ने ही बुधवार को पुलिस को विजयपाल कसाना के सर्वहित अस्पताल में भर्ती होने की सूचना दी थी। पुलिस ने अस्पताल में कर्मी तैनात कर उसे निगरानी में ले लिया था। बृहस्पतिवार को आला अधिकारियों व चिकित्सक से राय लेने के बाद आर्थिक अपराध शाखा प्रभारी शिलेश कुमार यादव और स्वाट-2 टीम ने उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस अन्य आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी में जुटी है। एक के बाद एक लगभग 33 एफआईआर आरोपियों पर दर्ज हो चुकी हैं। इनमें कुछ में एक से अधिक निवेशक हैं। इसके अलावा कई निवेशकों ने अलग-अलग माध्यम से एफआईआर दर्ज कराने के लिए शिकायत दी हुई है।

