Home ›   Delhi NCR ›   Noida ›   fraud in the name of table on olx

ओएलएक्स प्र ठगी

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 02 Dec 2019 01:18 AM IST
ओएलएक्स पर टेबल खरीदने के नाम पर 36 हजार की ठगी
नोएडा। साइबर ठगों ने टेबल खरीदने के नाम पर एक अंग्रेजी शिक्षक से 36 हजार रुपये की ठगी कर ली। शिक्षक ने ओएलएक्स पर डाइनिंग टेबल बेचने के लिए विज्ञापन डाला था। सेक्टर-92 निवासी प्रकाश सिंह की शिकायत पर कोतवाली फेज टू पुलिस ने मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। प्रकाश सेक्टर-92 में कोचिंग चलाते हैं। साथ ही ऑनलाइन कोचिंग भी देते हैं। उन्होंने शुक्रवार को डाइनिंग टेबल बेचने के लिए ओएलएक्स पर 6 हजार रुपये का विज्ञापन डाला था। एक शख्स का फोन आया और उसने इसे खरीदने की इच्छा जताई। कॉलर ने कहा कि वह वह किसी को भेजकर टेबल मंगवा लेगा। उसने तुरंत पैसे देने की बात कही। प्रकाश सिंह ने कहा कि टेबल ले जाते समय ही पेमेंट करना। कॉलर ने पहले ही पेमेंट करने की बात कही। कॉलर ने पुलिस अधिकारी की डीपी लगा रखी थी। उसने एक क्यूआर कोड और लिंक भेजा। लिंक खोलते ही प्रकाश के खाते से चार बार में 36 हजार रुपये निकल गए।
