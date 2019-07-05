शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR › Noida › dead body found in shiv colony

शिव कॉलोनी से शव बरामद

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 05 Jul 2019 10:42 PM IST
शिव कॉलोनी से शव बरामद
तावड़ू। नगर की शिव कॉलोनी से शुक्रवार सुबह एक युवक का शव बरामद किया गया। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए नूंह सीएचसी भेजकर मामला दर्ज कर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। मृतक का नाम दुलीचंद उर्फ कल्लू (28) था, जो भरतपुर जिले के गांव मिलकपुरा का रहने वाला था। मृतक के भाई राजेंद्र ने बताया कि वह और उसके रिश्तेदार तावड़ू में रहते हैं और मेहनत मजदूरी कर परिवार का पालन-पोषण करते हैं। पीड़ित के मुताबिक, उसका भाई दुलीचंद पिछले कई दिनों से उनके पास आया हुआ था। मृतक शराब पीता था। शुक्रवार की सुबह जब वह घर से निकला वापस नहीं लौटा। बाद में उसका शव शिव कॉलोनी के पास पड़ा मिला था, जिसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी गई। पुलिस शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज जांच में जुटी है।

ग्राम प्रधान की पत्नी का फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

ग्रेटर नोएडा के जेवर में ऑनर किलिंग, ग्राम प्रधान की पत्नी की गोली मारकर हत्या

ग्रेटर नोएडा के जेवर में महिला की हत्या का मामला सामने आया है। धनसिया गांव के प्रधान की पत्नी की गोली मारकर हत्या की गई है। ग्राम प्रधान ने पत्नी के माता-पिता, भाई और जीजा पर हत्या का आरोप लगाया है।

5 जुलाई 2019

rape victim had acid, serious
Noida

दुष्कर्म से आहत पीड़िता ने पिया तेजाब, गंभीर

5 जुलाई 2019

water logging in very first rain
Noida

पहली बारिश में शहर की जल निकासी व्यवस्था चरमराई

5 जुलाई 2019

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण
Delhi NCR

अर्थव्यवस्था को रफ्तार, टैक्स के बोझ से राहत की उम्मीद, मोदी 2.0 के पहले बजट पर टिकी नजरें

5 जुलाई 2019

encourage people to join bjp
Noida

लोगों को भाजपा से जोड़ने को कहा

5 जुलाई 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर
Noida

कांस्टेबल के बैग में घुस कर बैठा था सफेद कोबरा, चेन खोलते ही डस कर ले ली जान

1 जुलाई 2019

मौसम से बेहाल हुए लोग
Delhi NCR

जुलाई के पहले दिन गर्मी ने तोड़ा पांच साल का रिकॉर्ड, आज से हल्की बारिश की संभावना

2 जुलाई 2019

racket busted
Delhi NCR

नोएडाः विदेशी युवतियों के नाम पर पॉश इलाके में चल रहा था गंदा काम, आपत्तिजनक हालत में मिले लोग

1 जुलाई 2019

पुलिस ने ऑपरेशन क्लीन- 4 के तहत जब्त की बसें (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Delhi NCR

पुलिस ने ऑपरेशन क्लीन- 4 चलाकर जब्त की 72 बसें, चालकों के पास परमिट नहीं होने का आरोप

4 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

बजट 2019: हाउसिंग फॉर ऑल 2022 का मिशन पूरा करने की दिशा में होगा बजट

5 जुलाई 2019

