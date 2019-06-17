शहर चुनें

कपड़े की दुकान से लाखों की चोरी

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 17 Jun 2019 09:27 PM IST
कपड़े की दुकान में लाखों की चोरी
तावड़ू। नगर के जनता मार्केट स्थित एक कपड़े की दुकान से चोर छत तोड़कर लाखों रुपए के कपड़े चुरा ले गया। पीड़ित दुकानदार की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।
पीड़ित दुकानदार मोहम्मद इरशाद पुत्र उमत मोहम्मद निवासी गांव डालावास थाना तावड़ू ने बताया कि नगर के जनता मार्केट में उसकी ताज फैशन प्वाइंट के नाम से कपड़ों की दुकान है। 16 जून की रात 8 बजे के करीब हर रोज की तरह वह अपनी दुकान बंद करके घर चला गया था। पीड़ित ने बताया कि अगले दिन जब सुबह वह दुकान पर आया तो उसने देखा की दुकान की छत टूटी हुई है और दुकान में रखे कपडे़ इधर- उधर बिखरे पड़े हैं। उसने बताया कि दुकान से 130 जींस पैंट, 120 शर्ट, 4 डब्बा बनियान, 60 लोवर, 65 टी शर्ट, 4 डब्बा बेल्ट सहित दुकान से 17 हजार 3 सौ रुपये नकद, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, इलाहाबाद बैंक का एटीएम, एसबीआई बैंक का क्रेडिट कार्ड, पैन कार्ड व आधार कार्ड चोरी हो गए। पीड़ित दुकानदार के मुताबिक चोरी के कारण करीब एक लाख 75 हजार रुपये का नुकसान हुआ है।

