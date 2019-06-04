शहर चुनें

नवनियुक्त चेयरमैन 12 जून को करेंगे पार्षदों के साथ बैठक

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 04 Jun 2019 11:21 PM IST
नवनियुक्त चेयरमैन 12 जून करेंगे सभी पार्षदों के साथ बैठक
फिरोजपुर झिरका। फिरोजपुर झिरका नगरपालिका के नवनियुक्त चेयरमैन की अध्यक्षता में पहली बार 12 जून को पक्ष-विपक्ष पार्षदों की साधारण बैठक बुलाई गई है। बैठक में विकास कार्यों तथा शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था तथा स्ट्रीट लाइट लगवाने पर चर्चा की जाएगी। नगरपालिका के सचिव अलीशेर ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि नवनियुक्त चेयरमैन अशोक की अध्यक्षता में पहली बार बुलाई गई बैठक में अब तक हुई कार्रवाई की पुष्टि की जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि बैठक में हाउस टैक्स, विकास कार्यों की समीक्षा, नक्शा पास करने तथा शहर की सफाई, स्ट्रीट लाइट लगवाने के अलावा चेयरमैन की ओर से विशेष प्रस्ताव रखने आदि कुल 7 बिंदुओं पर चर्चा होगी। पालिका सचिव ने बताया कि बैठक में पक्ष-विपक्ष सभी पार्षदों को नोटिस भेज कर आमंत्रित किया गया है। ताकि शहर में विकास कार्यों को गति प्रदान किया जा सके। उन्होंने विशेष तौर पर यह भी कहा कि बैठक में कोई भी पार्षद खुल कर अपनी बात रख सकता है। सभी के सुझावों पर गंभीरता से विचार कर शहर को सुंदरता में आगे बढ़ाया जाएगा।

