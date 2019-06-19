शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi NCR ›   Noida ›   attack on nurse

अस्पताल में नर्स से मारपीट, कपड़े फाडने का आरोप

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 19 Jun 2019 10:27 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
अस्पताल में नर्स से मारपीट, दूसरी के कपड़े फाड़ने का आरोप
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
दनकौर। धनोरी रोड स्थित एक अस्पताल की नर्स ने अल्ट्रासाउंड कराने आए मरीज के रिश्तेदार पर मारपीट करने व उसे बचाने आई एक अन्य नर्स के कपड़े फाड़ने का आरोप लगाया है। पुलिस ने तहरीर के आधार पर केस दर्ज कर आरोपी को हिरासत में ले लिया है। लतीफपुर गांव निवासी रोहित बुधवार को दनकौर स्थित गुरुदयाल अस्पताल में एक रिश्तेदार को लेकर अल्ट्रासाउंड कराने आया था। पहले से ही अन्य लोग खड़े थे। आरोप है कि वह लोगों से पहले अल्ट्रासाउंड कराने की जिद करने लगा। इसी बात को लेकर वहां मौजूद एक नर्स से कहासुनी हो गई। आरोप है कि गुस्साए आरोपी ने नर्स से मारपीट कर दी। उसी दौरान उसे बचाने पहुंची अन्य सहयोगी नर्स के आरोपी ने कपड़े फाड़ दिए। कोतवाल समरेश कुमार सिंह का कहना है कि मामले की जांच की जा रही है।

Recommended

गुप्ता बंधु
Dehradun

बेटों की 200 करोड़ की शाही शादी करा रहे गुप्ता बंधु, उधर लटकी गिरफ्तारी की तलवार

19 जून 2019

Cricket News

इंग्लैंड ने अफगानिस्तान को रौंदा, मॉर्गन के कीर्तिमान सहित मैच में बने 15 ऐतिहासिक रिकॉर्ड

19 जून 2019

इयोन मॉर्गन
इयोन मॉर्गन
इयोन मॉर्गन
इयोन मॉर्गन
Cricket News

इंग्लैंड ने अफगानिस्तान को रौंदा, मॉर्गन के कीर्तिमान सहित मैच में बने 15 ऐतिहासिक रिकॉर्ड

19 जून 2019

Bollywood

भारत से हारने पर पाक फैन ने लिखा-'न बंटवारा होता और न जलील हो रहे होते', स्वरा ने की तारीफ

19 जून 2019

स्वरा भास्कर
swara bhaskar
Swara Bhaskar
Swara Bhaskar
Bollywood

भारत से हारने पर पाक फैन ने लिखा-'न बंटवारा होता और न जलील हो रहे होते', स्वरा ने की तारीफ

19 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Cricket News

WC 2019: शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड बना गए राशिद खान, जिसे दुनिया का कोई गेंदबाज नहीं तोड़ना चाहेगा

19 जून 2019

राशिद खान का शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड (ग्राफिक्स रोहित झा)
राशिद खान
राशिद खान
राशिद खान
Cricket News

WC 2019: शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड बना गए राशिद खान, जिसे दुनिया का कोई गेंदबाज नहीं तोड़ना चाहेगा

19 जून 2019

Cricket News

चोटिल शिखर धवन विश्व कप 2019 से बाहर, ऋषभ पंत लेंगे जगह

19 जून 2019

चोट लगने के बाद शिखर धवन
शिखर धवन
शिखर धवन
शिखर धवन
Cricket News

चोटिल शिखर धवन विश्व कप 2019 से बाहर, ऋषभ पंत लेंगे जगह

19 जून 2019

Cricket News

सिर्फ 17 छक्कों से मॉर्गन ने ठोके 102 रन, ये हैं विश्व कप इतिहास के पांच सबसे तेज शतक

19 जून 2019

विश्व कप में सबसे तेज शतक
इयोन मॉर्गन
केविन ओ ब्रायन
2015 विश्व कप में ग्लेन मैक्सवेल
Cricket News

सिर्फ 17 छक्कों से मॉर्गन ने ठोके 102 रन, ये हैं विश्व कप इतिहास के पांच सबसे तेज शतक

19 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
attack hospital nurse
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

ओम बिड़ला (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अनुभव पर मोदी ने युवा जोश को दी तरजीह, ओम बिड़ला होंगे लोकसभा के नए स्पीकर

19 जून 2019

Parliament
India News

धर्म की पहचान बताने का अखाड़ा बनी संसद, जय श्री राम के जवाब में गूंजा अल्ला हू अकबर

19 जून 2019

PM Narendra Modi serious over new education policy
India News

नई शिक्षा नीति को लेकर पीएम मोदी गंभीर, मानव संसाधन मंत्री निशंक ने भी कसी कमर

19 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

उत्तेजक गानों पर बच्चे नहीं कर पाएंगे डांस, सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्रालय की रोक

19 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

भीषण धमाके से दहल उठी थी अयोध्या, डेढ़ घंटे तक होती रही थी गोलीबारी

19 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
delhi police beat driver
Delhi NCR

पुलिसवालों के सामने तलवार लहराने वाला ऑटो चालक कई बार जा चुका है जेल, गंभीर धाराओं में मामला दर्ज

19 जून 2019

हादसे के बाद
Prayagraj

विस्फोट प्रकरणः गोद में बेटे का शव लेकर तीन घंटे भटकता रहा पिता

19 जून 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

विदेशी महिला की चाकू से वार कर हत्या, शराब के लिए हो चुका था झगड़ा

19 जून 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

ऑटो में बीच सड़क पर आर्किटेक्ट से छेड़छाड़, चालक और दोस्त की करतूत

19 जून 2019

दुखी परिजन
Prayagraj

शौचालय में रखा बम फटा, दो मासूमों के चीथड़े उड़े, एक अन्य की हालत गंभीर

19 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Greater Noida under construction site walls of a ditch collapsed, child dies
Delhi NCR

ग्रेटर नोएडा: निर्माणाधीन साइट पर मिट्टी के नीचे दबा परिवार, बच्ची की मौत

नॉलेज पार्क-3 स्थित एक पीजी हॉस्टल की निर्माणाधीन साइट पर मिट्टी ढहने से एक मजदूर परिवार दब गया। हादसे में ढाई वर्षीय बच्ची की मौत हो गई, जबकि चार लोगों का उपचार चल रहा है।

19 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
जेवर एयरपोर्ट
Delhi NCR

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने जेवर एयरपोर्ट के लिए लिया बड़ा फैसला, ये होगा असर

18 जून 2019

संजय भाटी के गांव से बरामद की गई 100 बाइक
Delhi NCR

अरबों के बाइक बोट फर्जीवाड़े में पुलिस की बड़ी कार्रवाई, संजय भाटी के गांव से बरामद की 100 बाइक

16 जून 2019

इनामी बदमाश गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

ग्रेटर नोएडा में हुई मुठभेड़ में 25000 का इनामी बदमाश गिरफ्तार

18 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

खुद दुनिया से जाते-जाते दे गई औरों को जिंदगी का तोहफा 

17 जून 2019

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ का खरीदारों ने किया विरोध
Delhi NCR

ग्रेटर नोएडाः सीएम योगी कर रहे थे समीक्षा बैठक, बाहर चल रहा था खरीदारों का हंगामा

14 जून 2019

crime
Noida

25 लाख की लूट में पुलिस ने तीन आढ़तियों को किया गिरफ्तार

19 जून 2019

bike boat fraud
Noida

निवेशकों को जोन दफ्तरों का एमडी बनाने का दिया झांसा

19 जून 2019

Road exident driver's death
Noida

सड़क हादसे में चालक की मौत

19 जून 2019

डेमो
Delhi NCR

बाइक बोट कंपनी फर्जीवाड़ाः आज जुटेंगे देशभर के निवेशक, तय होगी रणनीति

18 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

RRB 2019: रेलवे ने दी एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड करने की जानकारी, इस तारीख से कर सकते हैं डाउनलोड

रेलवे भर्ती बोर्ड ने जूनियर इंजीनियर के पद के लिए होने वाली परीक्षा सीबीटी स्टेज के लिए एडमिट कार्ड से संबंधित सूचना दी है। उम्मीदवार अपने ई-कॉल लेटर आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर जाकर परीक्षा से 4 दिन यानी 22 जून को एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे।

19 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:17

एक और सुपरनैचुरल शो की हुई शुरूआत, अब दर्शकों की होगी टीवी के अघोरियों से मुलाकात

19 जून 2019

मोदी 2:24

एक देश-एक चुनाव पर बैठक में नहीं पहुंचे राहुल, ममता, अखिलेश सहित कई नेता

19 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:45

चमकी बुखार से जाती है सालाना 20,000 बच्चों की जान, इलाज अब भी है मुश्किल

19 जून 2019

पवन वर्मा 1:02

सांसद प्रवेश वर्मा का बड़ा बयान, कहा मस्जिदों से बढ़ रही ट्रैफिक समस्या

19 जून 2019

Related

Bike bote
Noida

बाइक बोट फर्जीवाड़ा : पैसा वापस मिलने पर ही खत्म होगा धरना’

19 जून 2019

Honey trap : ex. chouki incharge's 5th FIR
Noida

हनी ट्रैप मामला : पूर्व चौकी प्रभारी पर पांचवीं एफआईआर

19 जून 2019

dog died
Noida

सेक्टर जू में मरा मिला कुत्ता, तेंदुए के हमले की आशंका

19 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

बाइक बोट की तर्ज पर एक और फर्जीवाड़ा, गो-वे नाम से निवेश कराने वाली कंपनी पर केस दर्ज

17 जून 2019

youth
Noida

ताइक्वांडों में वैष्णवी ने गोल्ड, यश ने झटका कांस्य

19 जून 2019

delhi-alwar marg for shopping complex
Noida

दिल्ली-अलवर मार्ग पर बनेगा शॉपिंग कॉम्प्लेक्स

18 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.