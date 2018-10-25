शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR ›   Noida ›   एथलेटिक्स में डीएसडी के खिलाड़ियों को चार पदक

एथलेटिक्स में डीएसडी के खिलाड़ियों को चार पदक

Noida Bureau Updated Thu, 25 Oct 2018 11:32 PM IST
एथलेटिक्स में डीएसडी के खिलाड़ियों को चार पदक
गुरुग्राम। एमडीयू में चल रही वार्षिक खेलकूद प्रतियोगिता में राजकीय द्रोणाचार्य महाविद्यालय (डीएसडी) के खिलाड़ियों ने शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए चार मेडल जीते। बृहस्पतिवार को हैमर थ्रो स्पर्धा में डीएसडी कॉलेज के सुमित कुमार ने 57 मीटर के साथ गोल्ड मेडल जीता। इस जीत के साथ सुमित का चयन आगामी इंटर यूनिवर्सिटी प्रतियोगिता के लिए भी किया गया है। डेकाथलॉन में कॉलेज के खिलाड़ी रविंद्र ने सिल्वर मेडल जीता जबकि ऊंची कूद में संजय कुमार सिल्वर मेडल पर कब्जा किया। 3000 मीटर स्टेपलचेज में रितेश ने सिल्वर मेडल हासिल किया। कॉलेज की खेल विभागाध्यक्ष सुनील डबास ने खिलाड़ियों को बधाई दी।

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Noida

नौकरी के बहाने महिला से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, पुलिस ने दर्ज किया केस

नोएडा की एक महिला से नौकरी का झांसा देकर रेप करने का मामला सामने आया है। अब महिला को केस दर्ज कराने पर जान से मारने की धमकी मिल रही है। महिला की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

25 अक्टूबर 2018

कर्मचारियों ने सामूहिक हड़ताल पर जाने का लिया फैसला
Noida

कर्मचारियों ने सामूहिक हड़ताल पर जाने का लिया फैसला

25 अक्टूबर 2018

अदालत से भगोड़ा घोषित सतबीर गिरफ्तार
Noida

अदालत से भगोड़ा घोषित सतबीर गिरफ्तार

25 अक्टूबर 2018

बिजली के धमाके से डरे पिनगवां वार्ड नंबर 20 के लोग
Noida

बिजली के धमाके से डरे पिनगवां वार्ड नंबर 20 के लोग

25 अक्टूबर 2018

सरकार की पहली फिल्म नीति का गुरुग्राम में विमोचन आज
Noida

सरकार की पहली फिल्म नीति का गुरुग्राम में विमोचन आज

25 अक्टूबर 2018

अवैधसंबंध के चलते हुई थी हत्या
Noida

अवैधसंबंध के चलते हुई थी हत्या

25 अक्टूबर 2018

सरकारी विभागों के बीच गांवो की दूरी कम करने के प्रयास शुरू।
Noida

सरकारी विभागों के बीच गांवो की दूरी कम करने के प्रयास शुरू।

25 अक्टूबर 2018

गलघोंटू बीमारी
Noida

गलघोंटू बीमारी

25 अक्टूबर 2018

गांव छारौड़ा में पेयजल की किल्लत से ग्रामीण परेशान
Noida

गांव छारौड़ा में पेयजल की किल्लत से ग्रामीण परेशान

25 अक्टूबर 2018

हुक्का बार पर छापा
Noida

नोएडाः गंगा शॉपिंग कांप्लेक्स में चल रहा था हुक्का बार, मारा छापा, किया सील

25 अक्टूबर 2018

देश में दूसरा सबसे प्रदूषित शहर बना गुुरुग्राम
Noida

देश में दूसरा सबसे प्रदूषित शहर बना गुुरुग्राम

25 अक्टूबर 2018

गूजरनंगला व रहपुआ में नकली पनीर की बिक्री से ग्रामीण परेशान
Noida

गूजरनंगला व रहपुआ में नकली पनीर की बिक्री से ग्रामीण परेशान

25 अक्टूबर 2018

कम चलीं बसें, दूरदराज के रूट रहे सूने
Noida

कम चलीं बसें, दूरदराज के रूट रहे सूने

25 अक्टूबर 2018

सैंया भए कोतवाल से व्यवस्था पर चोट, खूब गुदगुदाया
Noida

सैंया भए कोतवाल से व्यवस्था पर चोट, खूब गुदगुदाया

25 अक्टूबर 2018

पांच साल की मासूम के साथ फूफा ने किया दुष्कर्म
Noida

पांच साल की मासूम के साथ फूफा ने किया दुष्कर्म

25 अक्टूबर 2018

बिल्डर के खिलाफ आवाज उठाना खरीदार को पड़ा महंगा
Noida

बिल्डर के खिलाफ आवाज उठाना खरीदार को पड़ा महंगा

25 अक्टूबर 2018

